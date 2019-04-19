31 gifts that remind us why Nordstrom is a great place to shop for Mother’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Nordstrom is one of our favorite places to shop quality brands all year long, so it’s no surprise we specifically do our Mother’s Day shopping there as well.
- These 31 thoughtful gifts span across clothing, shoes, jewelry, tech, beauty, and home departments, so you’ll be able to find something that fits her needs and interests.
If you asked us why we love shopping at Nordstrom, we wouldn’t even know where to begin.
Maybe it’s the curated selection of top brands across clothing, home, and beauty, or the unique, limited-time collaborations with celebrities, influencers, and top designers. Perhaps we really enjoy the great customer service, on top of perks like free shipping all year round, in-store tailoring, and its free rewards program.
For all these reasons, we go to Nordstrom first when it’s time to shop for Mother’s Day gifts. It only carries the best brands, so it’s hard to mess up while shopping here, but if we had to narrow down the selection to only a few dozen, these are the gifts we would choose.
A premium neoprene carryall
Gift the Dagne Dover Large Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag, $185
It’s the weekend and gym duffel bag that can also comfortably hold a large laptop, two water bottles (tucked into their own perfectly sized pockets, of course), and other everyday essentials – while straddling the delicate balance between casual and sleek. It comes in 11 eye-catching colors.
A pretty travel set
Gift the Ban.do Flower Shop Eye Mask & Neck Pillow Travel Set, $42
Being stuck on a long flight or bus ride is a little less torturous with this soft eye mask and supportive neck pillow on hand.
A luxury candle
Gift the Byredo Bibliotheque Candle, $85
If there’s any time to splurge on and treat your mom, it’s Mother’s Day. This sophisticated, clean-burning Byredo candle fills the room with a simultaneously fruity and woodsy scent.
A cork that keeps and measures the pressure inside her bottle of bubbly
Gift the L’Atelier du Vin Bubble Indicator, $49.99
Never let her favorite bottle of sparkling wine go to waste again. This cool cork helps keep the pressure inside the bottle so she can continue enjoying fresh bubbles. When the colored ring starts to disappear, she’ll know that it’s time to finish off the bottle.
A small fridge to store beauty products (or snacks)
Gift the Cooluli 4L Mini Beauty Fridge & Warmer, $45
Though the name indicates it’s intended for beauty products, she can really store anything she wants to keep cool or warm in this personal storage accessory. Measuring 8″ x 10.25″ x 11,” it won’t take up much space on her dresser or desk.
A high-quality water bottle that comes in distinctive colors
Gift the Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle, $34.95
Everyone who owns a Hydro Flask clutches it like an overprotective mom holds onto her child. That’s because of its effective insulation, durability, and comfortable feel. To ensure she’s always hydrated, get her this universally approved bottle.
Charming measuring cups
Gift the Anthropologie Whale Measuring Cups (Set of 4), $32
These adorable, hand-painted measuring cups add a fun and nautical touch to her collection of kitchen tools. She won’t want to hide these away in her drawer.
A mud mask you can do together
Gift the Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment Mask, $59
It’s packed with powerful ingredients, like activated charcoal, AHA and BHA acids, eucalyptol, and clay, to deliver a fast-acting and purifying experience.
Organizational travel accessories
Gift the Calpak 5-Piece Packing Cube Set, $48
Many suitcases have their own organizational compartments, but packing cubes make traveling with clothing even more organized and efficient. The mesh front and exterior ID labels tell her exactly what’s what, allowing her to pack by outfit, type of clothing, or person.
Wireless earbuds to help her sleep
Gift the Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds, $249
These earbuds, specially designed to block out outside noise and fill her ears with soothing melodies, are the solution to nights of tossing and turning. Though she won’t be able to play her own music on it, they’re programmed with a wide selection of sounds, which can be played all night long or according to a set timer.
A trendy leather bag that’s perfect for the summer
Gift the Madewell Basketweave Leather Crossbody Bag, $138
The basketweave reminiscent of picnic baskets reminds her that there are plenty of sunny, breezy days ahead. She can wear it cross-body or clutch it in her hand.
A gentle, refreshing toner
Gift the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $25-$45
This toner is infused with real rose petals and softens her skin while reducing the appearance of pores. Used twice daily, it’s a refreshing addition to her skin-care routine.
A furball-adorned phone case
Gift the Casetify Excuse my Frenchie iPhone X/Xs/XR Case, $36
The shock-resistant, drop-test-certified phone case will delight any dog lover, and it’s thin enough to work on wireless chargers.
A delicate chain ring
Gift the Zoe Chicco Diamond Ring, $275
This beautiful ring can join her stack of other delicate rings or star as the singular sparkling star on her finger. It’s made from solid 14-karat gold.
Ultra-comfortable lounge pants
Gift the Tommy John Jogger Pants, $78
Take it from us – she’ll live in these joggers after work and on the weekends. They’re super soft and stretchy, with a drawstring waist, front pockets, and slightly tapered legs.
A box of chocolates that invites her out to the real event of the weekend
Gift the Maggie Louise Confections Let’s Do Brunch 8-Piece Chocolate Set, $48
Kick off Mother’s Day weekend with these gourmet chocolates shaped like brunch essentials. Dig into them as you wait for your brunch reservation, or skip the restaurant entirely and eat them alongside a homemade brunch spread.
A piece of cookware painted with sea creatures
Gift the Golden Rabbit Blue Crab 18-Quart Stock Pot, $129.99
The beautiful stock pot is crafted and hand-dipped using traditional 18th-century techniques. It’s not just pretty to look at. It’s oven- and stovetop-safe up to 600°F and can stand the test of time.
Satin slippers she can wear out of the house
Gift the Birdies Phoebe Slipper, $140
Unlike the pretty but shapeless slippers that would never survive past the front porch, Birdies slippers are structured and cushioned to allow for practical activities. They feature seven-layer responsive cushioned footbeds with elevating arch support.
A retro espresso machine
Gift the Smeg ’50s Retro Style Espresso Coffee Machine, $459.95
If she hates the look of modern espresso machines, but can’t survive without her daily cup of espresso. this beautiful system should make her happy. It’s elegant, but also boasts modern, powerful performance.
A compact flat iron
Gift the T3 SinglePass Compact Travel Styling Flat Iron, $89
This small and light styling tool ensures her hair looks great even if she’s at the gym or traveling. T3’s signature coated plates reduce frizz and enhance shine, and the rose-gold details make the iron look less industrial.
A sleek digital camera
Gift the Leica C-Lux Compact Digital Camera, $1,050
Sure, we have smartphones to take pretty great pictures for us, but they still can’t compare to the quality of a real digital camera. The 20 megapixel-camera can shoot 10 frames per second and 4k video.
A low-maintenance indoor garden
Gift the Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $99.95
This smart garden lets her grow her own herbs and vegetables with little effort. The timed LED light, proprietary soil mix, and large water reservoir work together to quickly produce delicious results.
Fast-acting eye gels
Gift the Patchology Moodpatch Eye Gel Mask, $15
The soothing, tea-infused eye gels are designed to calm, then re-energize the under-eye area in just 10 minutes.
A light-up phone case
Gift the Duo LED Lighted iPhone X/Xs, XR & X Max Case, $69.95
For the mom who loves taking pictures and FaceTiming, this case offers a flattering ambient light to make her camera-ready at all times. It has both front- and back-facing lights, the intensity of which can be adjusted.
A set of crisp sheets
Gift the Casper Supima 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, $140-$170
Crisp and airy new sheets are a dream to sleep in, and with Casper’s premium Supima cotton construction, these ones will feel that way even after multiple washes. They’re soft and breathable, with thoughtful design details to speed up the process of making her bed.
A necklace to show off her star sign
Gift the Argento Vivo Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $78
Whether she’s a fiery Scorpio or patient Taurus, she’ll love this subtly personalized gift. The 18-karat gold vermeil is affordable but still durable.
Socks famous in the startup world
Gift the Bombas Shadow Stripe Socks, $12
Bombas makes the most comfortable socks we’ve tried yet. She’ll feel that arch-hugging support from first wear, plus she’ll appreciate that the company donates a pair of socks to someone in need for every pair sold.
A colorful silk scarf with a sweet message
Gift the Rebecca Minkoff Be Kind Silk Bandana Scarf, $38
The 100% silk scarf is adorned with a message she has probably imparted on you in the past: “Be Kind.”
A Sonos wireless speaker
Gift the Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Speaker, $149
By itself, the Sonos PLAY:1 fills the room with a rich, full sound that you wouldn’t expect from a speaker of its size. Doubled up with another Sonos speaker, the sound boasts even better range and volume, making her favorite songs sound amazing.
A pale yellow leather strap watch
Gift the MVMT Bloom Leather Strap Watch, 36mm, $140
She doesn’t need yet another brown or black leather watch. Mix it up with a more colorful option from stylish watch startup MVMT.
A porcelain diffuser
Gift the Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser, $119
The gorgeous diffuser quietly fills the room with fragrant, relaxing essential oils and can run for up to seven hours at a time.