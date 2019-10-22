Nordstrom is opening a massive NYC flagship store complete with 7 stories of shopping and 7 places for shoppers to eat. Take a look inside.

caption Nordstrom NYC opens on October 24. source Nordstrom

Nordstrom is opening its much-anticipated New York City flagship store, located on West 57th Street and Broadway, on Thursday. This will be the retailer’s first women’s store in Manhattan.

In addition to its modern design and plush decor, the new store also includes seven food and beverage offerings and the Nordstrom Beauty Haven spa.

We took a look inside the 320,000-square-foot, seven-story department store.

A year and a half after Nordstrom debuted its first-ever standalone men’s shop in Manhattan, the retailer is finally opening the doors to its much-anticipated New York flagship and women’s store.

The seven-story flagship, which officially opens to the public on Thursday morning, “will represent the biggest and best statement of the brand, and largest single-project investment in Nordstrom history,” according to a company press release. At 320,000 square feet, the store features a wide assortment of brands and products, as well as several “merchandise concepts,” including a Nike boutique and Couch customization shop intended to serve as experiential retail spaces.

The opening comes on the heels of a smattering of recent Nordstrom openings in Manhattan – in addition to the launch of the men’s store in April 2018, the company also rolled out merchandise-less Nordstrom Local hubs on the Upper East Side and in the West Village this year.

Adding to the fanfare, Nordstrom NYC has seven food and beverage offerings, the most of any of its locations. Much like the curated assortment of apparel and accessories throughout the store, the restaurants range in style and price from a mochi doughnut stand and a contemporary pizza joint to the more luxe small-plate restaurant Wolf.

Here’s what it will look like inside:

Nordstrom NYC is located on 225 West 57th Street, near Columbus Circle.

It was designed in collaboration with James Carpenter Design Associates and includes a wavefront facade created to filter in natural light.

The store has seven stories — two below ground and five above.

According to a Nordstrom press release, “chain-mail veils and lighting effects will allow the store to reflect the seasons and create changing moods to celebrate special events.”

The flagship’s lower level is bright and airy, featuring modern design elements like this geometric display table featured on the far left. The flagship sells a wide variety of products across apparel, accessories, shoes, beauty, children’s, and home.

The lower level is also home to the women’s shoe department.

The shoe department features the Shoe Bar, an “aptly named cocktail bar” that functions as “the perfect spot to celebrate a purchase or refuel with a beverage or snack,” according to Nordstrom.

In total, the store sells 100,000 pairs of shoes, including 50 designer brands.

However, to check out the designer shoes, you’ll have to head up to the second floor.

After browsing luxury footwear, shoppers can stop for a bite at Wolf, a small plates restaurant created by Seattle chef Ethan Stowell.

The flagship has more than 10,000 handbags and leather goods, 3,000 of which are designer.

In the beauty department, Nordstrom has 160 experts and five stylists on hand to assist customers with finding the right products.

At the Nordstrom Beauty Haven, guests can arrange for a variety of services, including manicures, waxing, facials, and hairstyling.

Here’s a glimpse inside Nordstrom Beauty Haven, with its millennial pink stylings. There are nine private treatment rooms in total.

Women’s designer apparel is on the third floor, where shoppers can find high-end brands.

For slightly more affordable styles, customers can head up the escalators to the fourth floor, where they’ll find more women’s clothing at lower price points.

Nordstrom NYC offers more than 200 brands that offer extended and plus sizes, as well as inclusive mannequins.

The denim collection is on the fourth floor, housing 6,000 pairs of jeans in 160 styles.

On the fifth floor, you’ll find even more women’s apparel.

The fifth floor also has an airy atrium where you’ll find racks upon racks of outerwear.

The Bistro Verde is also located on the fifth floor. Nordstrom describes it “as a family-friendly, all-day destination with a patio offering al fresco dining.”

Nordstrom NYC has several specialty “merchandise concepts,” including this YSL shop.

There is also a trendy Space boutique …

… a Burberry shop …

… as well as a Comme des Garçons shop …

… and a Christian Louboutin shop.

Other shops include a Coach customization shop and a Fendi accessories store.

Nordstrom NYC offers several services, including personal styling. This is the stylist’s lounge where shoppers can wait for consultations.

The fitting rooms are quite posh.

The store also has a robust children’s section.

The children’s section also includes this adorable show conveyor belt.

Down on the lower levels, you’ll find a majority of the eateries including Hanni Pacific, created by Seattle chef Tom Douglas.

You’ll also find Jeannie’s, a pizza and salad joint.

And if you’re looking for a sweet treat, you can cap off a day of shopping with Oh Mochi, which sells gluten-free mochi doughnuts.