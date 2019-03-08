13 of the best deals for men and women from Nordstrom Rack’s big clearance sale

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
- Now through March 10, you can save an extra 25% on already reduced clearance styles at Nordstrom Rack.
- In total, you can save up to 75% on clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, beauty, and tech.
- For additional savings and deals at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.
Nordstrom Rack‘s selection of products usually consists of past-season and overstocked items from its parent store, Nordstrom – and because of that, the prices are always discounted.
Now, during the Nordstrom Rack clearance sale, prices are even lower. Until March 10, you can save an extra 25% on already reduced styles including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the entire family, plus home goods, beauty, and tech. In total, you can save up to 75%.
Many of your favorite brands are included in the sale, including Nike, Cole Haan, Madewell, Skagen, and Kenneth Cole Reaction. With deals this good, you can expect items to sell out before the end of the sale – so if you see something you like, you may want to buy it sooner than later.
We rounded up 13 of our favorite picks below. You can also check out other Nordstrom Rack clearance sale deals for each of the following categories.
Shop the Nordstrom Rack clearance sale now.
Men’s The Rail Faux Suede Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$22.49 (Originally $99) [You save $76.51]
Men’s Bonobos Slim Fit Cable Wool Blend Sweater
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$48.73 (Originally $168) [You save $119.27]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Flat Front Wool Trousers
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$41.23 (Originally $139) [You save $97.77]
Men’s Kenneth Cole Reaction Moc Toe Boot
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$29.99 (Originally $95) [You save $65.01]
Men’s G-Star Raw Straight Tapered Leg Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$50.61 (Originally $180) [You save $129.39]
Men’s Skagen Grenen Watch
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$42.17 (Originally $155) [You save $112.83]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cashmere Knit Cap
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$18.73 (Originally $69.50) [You save $50.77]
Women’s BP. Marled Puff Sleeve Sweater
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$14.98 (Originally $55) [You save $40.02]
Women’s Vince Camuto Gally Leather Crossbody Bag
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$39.36 (Originally $69.97) [You save $30.61]
Women’s Madewell Field Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$36.74 (Originally $118) [You save $81.26]
Women’s Nike Zip Windbreaker Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$39.38 (Originally $150) [You save $110.62]
Women’s Cole Haan Bailey Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom Rack
$52.48 (Originally $180) [You save $127.52]
Women’s Trask Demi Moccasin Flat
- source
- Nordstrom Rack