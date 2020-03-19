Nordstrom Rack is having a big clearance sale with brands like Hunter, Topshop and Nespresso discounted up to 70% off

By
Amir Ismael
-

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack‘s selection of products usually consists of past-season and overstocked items from its parent store, Nordstrom – and because of that, you can find tons of great discounts.

Now, during the Nordstrom Rack clearance sale, prices are even lower. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on already reduced items, including clothing, shoes, and accessories for the entire family, plus home goods, beauty, and tech. In total, you can save up to 70%. On top of that, all orders will ship for free.

Many of your favorite brands are a part of the sale, including Hunter, Champion, Topshop, and more. With deals this good, you can expect items to sell out before the end of the sale – so if you see something you like, you may want to buy it sooner than later.

We rounded up 15 of our favorite picks below. You can also check out other Nordstrom Rack clearance sale deals for each of the following categories.

Nordstrom’s Men’s Shop Smartcare Traditional Fit Dress Shirt

$19.98 (Originally $69.50) [You save $49.52]

Men’s Under Armour Unstoppable 2x Logo Pullover Hoodie

$20.78 (Originally $70) [You save $49.22]

Men’s Lucky Brand Graphic Tee

$11.98 (Originally $39.50) [You save $27.52]

Men’s Adidas Terrex Two Parley Trail Running Shoe

$59.98 (Originally $125) [You save $65.02]

ASICS Gel-Venture 7

$31.98 (Originally $70) [You save $38.02]

Women’s BLANKNYC Denim Faux Leather Moto Jacket

$31.98 (Originally $98) [You save $66.02]

Women’s All In Favor Dolman Plisse Midi Dress

$15.98 (Originally $59) [You save $43.02]

Women’s Topshop Skinny Jonie Jeans

$17.14 (Originally $65) [You save $47.86]

Women’s Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot

$71.98 (Originally $150) [You save $78.02]

Bearpaw Loki II Genuine Sheepskin Fur Lined Slipper

$31.98 (Originally $54.99) [You save $23.01]

Girls’ Champion Color Block French Terry Shorts

$9.58 (Originally $20) [You save $10.42]

Boys’ Champion French Terry Sweatshirt

$12.78 (Originally $28) [You save $15.22]

Nordstrom Rack Twin Chenille Waffle Weave Blanket

$11.19 (Originally $39.97) [You save $28.78]

Honey-Can-Do 30-liter & 3-liter Stainless Steel Step Can Combo

$35.18 (Originally $117.99) [You save $82.81]

KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker

$143.98 (Originally $399.99) [You save $256.01]