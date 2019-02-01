13 of the best items on sale at Nordstrom right now — including apparel, home goods, and tech devices like the Google Home Hub

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
In an effort to clear its shelves and warehouses of more seasonal styles, Nordstrom has marked down a ton of clothing, home goods, and shoes.
Right now, you can save up to 50% on select items from all of your favorite brands in categories like fashion for the entire family, beauty products, home goods, tech, and more.
We hand-picked 13 of our favorite deals to give you an idea of what’s being offered, but the sale is truly massive. You’ll want to check out the categories listed below to make sure you don’t miss out on other items you’re interested in.
Whether you’re shopping for everyday items you and your family need, a special gift for Valentine’s Day, or any other occasion, Nordstrom‘s sale section is a great place to look.
Shop on-sale items at Nordstrom now.
You can also look at other deals for each of the following categories.
For potentially greater savings, check out all available coupons for Nordstrom here.
Men’s Cole Haan Quilted Jacket
$149, available in three colors, (Originally $298) [You save $149]
Men’s Tommy Jean Embroidered Crest Logo Hoodie
$83.40, available in two colors, (Originally $139) [You save $55.60]
Johnston & Murphy 1850 Karnes Boot
$136.90 (Originally $229) [You save $92.10]
Women’s Thread & Supply Double Breasted Coat
$37.90, available in four colors, (Originally $58) [You save $20.10]
Women’s J.Crew Harper Satchel
$163.98, available in two colors, (Originally $328) [You save $164.02]
UGG Daelynn Boot
$119.90 (Originally $189.95) [You save $70.05]
Boys’ Tucker + Tate Fair Isle Pullover Sweater
$19.50 (Originally $39) [You save $19.50]
Girls’ Nike Therma Dry Hoodie
$40 (Originally $50) [You save $10]
Lancôme Color Design Lip Set
$26 (Originally $38) [You save $12]
Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Cosmetics Bag
$58.96 (Originally $88) [You save $29.04]
Google Home Hub
$99, available in two colors, (Originally $149) [You save $50]
All-Clad 8-Quart 4-Piece Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker
$129.99 (Originally $190) [You save $60.01]
Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Signature Round French/Dutch Oven
