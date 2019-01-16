Nordstrom is seeing an early warning sign of an inventory problem, analyst says

source Facebook/Nordstrom

Nordstrom on Tuesday posted holiday comparable sales growth that were in line with Wall Street estimation.

But the retailer’s comparable sales in full-price only grew 0.3%, below its expectations.

“Softer full-price trends set the stage for higher 4Q markdowns and inventory worries,” said Simeon Siegel, an analyst at Nomura Instinet.

Watch Nordstrom trade live.

Nordstrom’s disappointing holiday-sales results indicated a bigger inventory problem ahead, an analyst says.

The retailer on Tuesday said its comparable sales increased 1.3% for the nine weeks ended January 5, which was in line with its own expectations. Thanks to heavy discounts, Nordstrom’s off-price same-store sales rose 3.9% year-over-year, also matching estimates. For full-price items, comparable sales only grew 0.3%, missing its forecast.

“Softer full-price trends set the stage for higher 4Q markdowns and inventory worries,” Simeon Siegel, an analyst at Nomura Instinet, said in a note distributed Wednesday. “Inventory levels across the US landscape have been worse than they appeared.”