30 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from Nordstrom — all with free shipping

caption Comme Des Garçon PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylors, available for men and women. source Converse

Valentine’s Day is coming up very soon, and if you don’t want to end up picking out a crappy last-minute gift at the gas station or pharmacy, you’re going to want to start shopping now. No matter how big or small your budget is, Nordstrom has a wonderful selection of items that’ll show your Valentine that you put lots of love and thought into picking it out.

There are literally thousands of giftable items for men, women, and kids on Nordstrom, so to make the processes of searching for the right gift more manageable, we narrowed it down to 30 of our favorites. The list includes everything from personalized jewelry to Bluetooth headphones. We’re confident you’ll find all the gifts you need for your Valentine below – and maybe a little something for yourself.

A set of candles each with a rose-based scent

This limited-edition candle set from Diptyque, a cult-favorite candleand fragrance brand, features two rose-based scents. They can be lit separately or together for a romantic blend.

A fleece sweater from Patagonia

This fleece pullover from Patagonia is a comfortable and warm piece any guy will appreciate having in his wardrobe. You might want to order a second for yourself, because we can bet you’ll want to take this one from his closet once you realize how cozy it is.

Lip-shaped gummy candies

Coming in delicious strawberry, cherry, and watermelon flavors, these lip-shaped gummies from Sugarfina are a sweet treat that your Valentine will love.

A personalized diamond necklace

Available in every letter in the alphabet, this diamond initial necklace is a wow-worthy option if you’re looking for a more personal gift.

A refreshing reed diffuser

Featuring a minimalistic glass jar and a refreshing spring scent, this gift will make anyone’s home more welcoming – without clashing with the decor.

A gift set for bourbon lovers

Made for Bourbon lovers, this gift set from Sugarfina includes a copper flask, Bourbon Bears, and Maple Bourbon Caramels.

A heart-covered pajama and blanket set

Made for your youngest Valentine, this baby gift set includes a kimono-style top, pants, a hat, and a blanket.

Roses and a teddy bear made of candy

This gift set turns three Valentine’s Day staples – kisses, roses, and teddy bears – into a delicious assortment of candy.

A small wristlet for her

Featuring a Saffiano-textured leather and heart accents, this wristlet is a kitchy but cute holiday-themed accessory.

A woodsy and romantic men’s cologne

Dior’s award-winning men’s cologne features notes of spicy bergamot and amber wood. If you’re not sure exactly what type of fragrance your man prefers, chances are he’ll love this scent.

A limited-edition perfume and lotion set for women

Featuring a full-sized and purse-sized perfume and nourishing body lotion, this set is a thoughtful gift women who appreciate the classics.

A skin-care regimen for men

The Jack Black Skin Saviors Set includes a daily face cleanser, scrub, moisturizer, and lip balm – so he’ll be left with healthier skin and more kissable lips.

A birthstone necklace

This necklace features an eye-catching stone mean to signify her birth month. Most birthstones are available with gold or silver accents.

A luxurious silk eye mask

Made using pure silk, this eye mask is an effective yet elegant sleep aid. Anybody who values their beauty sleep will appreciate one.

A popular Converse sneaker collaboration

Comme Des Garçons’ Converse collaboration has always been popular, but this Valentine’s Day it’ll be a sure hit. Even though they’re on-theme for the holiday, that special someone will be able to wear them any time of year. These shoes are unisex, but men’s sizes are listed. Ladies should size down one and a half sizes.

A gold cuff with a sentimental phrase

Give this gold cuff bracelet to your Valentine and it’ll be a constant reminder of your commitment.

A record player for vinyl lovers

If you’re shopping for a vinyl collector or a lover of all things vintage, this two-speed turntable is a sure winner.

Five stunning shades of lipstick and a makeup bag

This limited-edition set includes five stunning shades of YSL lipstick and a pink cosmetic bag.

A sleek men’s watch

All of MVMT’s watches make for great gifts, but this blacked-out chronograph is especially sleek and stylish – and will look good on anyone.

A high-end makeup remover and facial cleanser for women

With the potential to give your Valentine the skin of a goddess, this two-step cleansing ritual includes a makeup remover and a charcoal wash.

Premium noise-cancelling headphones

If you’re shopping for someone who’s not into novelty lovey-dovey Valentine’s Day gifts, these Bose QuietComfort 35 II’s are something they’ll get plenty of use out of after February 14.

A heart-shaped necklace and earrings set for girls

Made with sterling silver, this earrings and locket set is a cute and simple gift idea for the little one in your life.

A book to teach kids about love and fine art

Shana Gozanksy’s ‘My Art Book of Love’ is a children’s board book that features pieces from famous artists like Kieth Haring, Andy Warhol, and more. It’s an engaging way to teach kids about the connections between art and emotion.

A trendy T-shirt for kids

Kids can wear their heart on their chest with Comme Des Garçon’s signature logo T-shirt.

A duffle bag with a separate compartment for shoes

Great for traveling or going to the gym, the Hershel Novel Duffel is both useful and stylish, making it a great gift for the pragmatist in your life.

Allbirds’ best-selling sneakers made from wool

Allbirds’ extremely popular Wool Runner sneakers are comfortable, lightweight, and breathable. Whether gifting them or shopping for yourself, you can’t go wrong with these shoes.

An RFID-blocking wallet

If his wallet is old and tattered, this Tumi billfold is the perfect replacement. It features a sturdy leather build and the brand’s RFID blocking technology.

A smartwatch for fitness fiends

Whether gifting a fitness enthusiast or someone who wants to live a more active lifestyle, the Fitbit Versa is a wonderful gift. The smartwatch can track your workouts, heart rate, steps, calories, and even has enough memory to store up to 300 songs.

An elegant pair of crystal earrings

Perfect for wearing on a night out, this set of sparkling mixed-cut crystal earrings will add a touch of opulence to any look.

A unique box of chocolates

Far from your average box of chocolates, the Lovestruck set features romantically themed chocolates in the shape of diamonds, pearls, champagne bottles, roses, and hearts.