30 deals from the Nordstrom winter sale that you don’t want to miss

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom’s Winter sale is one of their biggest of the year – and styles are going fast.
- Now through February 24, you can find deals up to 40% off throughout the site.
- The sale includes men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, home goods, kids’ apparel, accessories, and beauty items.
The weather may not be changing quite yet, but the retail world is well on its way to welcoming next season’s newest trends.
In preparation for new spring inventory, Nordstrom just announced its massive winter sale, which includes some of its best styles at some of the lowest prices of the year. Now through February 24, you can save up to 40% on men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The sale also includes plenty of items for kids, so you can stock up on some of their favorites, too.
We scanned all the categories and found 30 of the greatest deals throughout the site for or you or anyone on your list. Take advantage of the sale because discounts like this rarely surface – and these items are bound to sell out quickly. Find more of Nordstrom’s best deals on the site here.
Shop the Nordstrom sale now.
Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat
- source
- Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat, available in five colors, $146.90 (Originally $220) [You save $73.10]
The North Face Packable Stretch Down Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
The North Face Packable Stretch Down Jacket, available in two colors, $137.40 (Originally $229) [You save $91.60]
Something Navy V-Neck Sweater
- source
- Nordstrom
Something Navy V-Neck Sweater, available in six colors, $47.40 (Originally $79) [You save $31.60]
Ecco Kenton Plain Toe Derby
- source
- Nordstrom
Ecco Kenton Plain Toe Derby, available in two colors, $133.96 (Originally $199.95) [You save $65.99]
Zella Live In 7/8 Leggings
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Live In 7/8 Leggings, available in two colors, $32.40 (Originally $54) [You save $21.60]
Jao Ron Remain Over Nite Kit
- source
- Nordstrom
Jao Ron Remain Over Nite Kit, $14.96 (Originally $24.95) [You save $9.99]
L.B.M. 1911 Classic Fit Herringbone Cotton Sport Coat
- source
- Nordstrom
L.B.M. 1911 Classic Fit Herringbone Cotton Sport Coat, available in three colors, $449.98 (Originally $750) [You save $300.02]
Sam Edelman Rowena Knee High Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Rowena Knee High Boot, available in three colors, $107.96 (Originally $179.95) [You save $71.99]
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Fit Chinos
- source
- Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Fit Chinos, a$134.98 (Originally $225) [You save $90.02]
Treasure & Bond Plaid Oversized Blazer
- source
- Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Plaid Oversized Blazer, $59.40 (Originally $99) [You save $39.60]
Nike Free RN 2018 Running Shoe
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike Free RN 2018 Running Shoe, available in two colors, $70 (Originally $100) [You save $30]
Land by Land Travel by Scented Travel Candle
- source
- Nordstrom
Land by Land Travel by Scented Travel Candle, available in three scents, $8.40 (Originally $14) [You save $5.60]
Something Navy Cigarette Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom
Something Navy Cigarette Jeans, $53.40 (Originally $99) [You save $45.60]
Nike Element HZ 2.0 Performance Pullover
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike Element HZ 2.0 Performance Pullover, $38.98 (Originally $65) [You save $26.02]
Something Navy Shimmer Sweater Dress
- source
- Nordstrom
Something Navy Shimmer Sweater Dress, available in two colors, $89.40 (Originally $149) [You save $59.60]
The Laundress Travel Pack
- source
- Nordstrom
The Laundress Travel Pack, $29.98 (Originally $50) [You save $20.02]
Kids Johnnie-O Marin Pants
- source
- Nordstrom
Kids Johnnie-O Marin Pants, $35.40 (Originally $59) [You save $23.60]
Steve Madden Richter Sock Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Steve Madden Richter Sock Bootie, available in four colors, $59.96 (Originally $99.95) [You save $39.99]
Under Armour Sportstyle Wind Pants
- source
- Nordstrom
Under Armour Sportstyle Wind Pants, available in two colors, $47.98 (Originally $80) [You save $32.02]
Kids Levi’s Longline Ruffle Trucker Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Kids Levi’s Longline Ruffle Trucker Jacket, $28.79 (Originally $47.99) [You save $19.20]
French Connection Slim Fit Stretch Seersucker Sport Coat
- source
- Nordstrom
French Connection Slim Fit Stretch Seersucker Sport Coat, $152.76 (Originally $228) [You save $75.24]
Oak New York Tall Carryall Pebbled Leather Tote
- source
- Nordstrom
Oak New York Tall Carryall Pebbled Leather Tote, available in three colors, $278.98 (Originally $465) [You save $186.02]
Rails Beaux Ruffle Waist Blouse
- source
- Nordstrom
Rails Beaux Ruffle Waist Blouse, available in three colors, $94.80 (Originally $158) [You save $63.20]
Jane Iredale Essentials Set
- source
- Nordstrom
Jane Iredale Essentials Set, $63 (Originally $90) [You save $27]
Paige Transcent Croft Acid Wash Skinny Fit Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom
Paige Transcent Croft Acid Wash Skinny Fit Jeans, $140.03 (Originally $209) [You save $68.97]
Splendid Bonded Hacci Robe
- source
- Nordstrom
Splendid Bonded Hacci Robe, available in two colors, $52.80 (Originally $88) [You save $35.20]
J&M 1850 ‘Karnes’ Brogue Cap Toe Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
J&M 1850 ‘Karnes’ Brogue Cap Toe Boot, available in five colors, $148.90 (Originally $229) [You save $80.10]
Good Man Brand Slim Fit Henley
- source
- Nordstrom
Good Man Brand Slim Fit Henley, available in eight colors, $65.66 (Originally $98) [You save $32.34]
The North Face Denali Thermal Etip Gloves
- source
- Nordstrom
The North Face Denali Thermal Etip Gloves, available in two colors, $20.98 (Originally $30) [You save $9.02]
Woven Heart Cable Knit Sweater
- source
- Nordstrom