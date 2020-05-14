The stars of ‘Normal People’ gave heartfelt readings of Gordon Ramsay quotes and teleshopping clips on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

- source
- The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube
- Stars of Hulu’s “Normal People” Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday.
- Corden put their acting skills to the test by challenging the pair to read dialogue from Guy Fieri, a teleshopping channel, and Gordon Ramsay in the emotionally-charged style of “Normal People.”
- Dramatically-read lines included: “And this gets mixed with what?” “Thinly sliced cabbage.” “Dig it.”
- Also: “Why are you serving canned crab?” “Fresh crab is hard to get.”
- Edgar-Jones and Mescal’s readings were overlayed with dramatic piano music to add to the ambience.
- Watch the full video below.
