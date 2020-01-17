Watch the steamy new trailer for Hulu’s ‘Normal People,’ based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney

By
Libby Torres
-

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star on Hulu's

caption
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star on Hulu’s “Normal People.”
source
Hulu/BBC Three
  • The trailer for the BBC and Hulu’s new series “Normal People” was released on Friday.
  • It features lots of steamy moments and heavy breathing.
  • “Normal People” is adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name.
  • The plot is about students Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) as they begin a secret romance in high school that continues into college and well after.
  • The new BBC trailer is intense, and shows snippets from various parts of Marianne and Connell’s relationship as they fight, make out, and have lots of sex.
  • A voiceover from Marianne reveals that they have since broken up, but she still wonders if she and Connell can ever be friends again.
  • A separate trailer was also released by Hulu, but it doesn’t feature as many steamy moments as the BBC version.
  • “Normal People” will premiere in spring 2020 on Hulu.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.