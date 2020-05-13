I compared my normal weekly spending to a week in lockdown, and I’m going to end up saving hundreds of dollars

caption A drink before the pandemic, and me in front of the fridge during the pandemic. source Zoe Ettinger

Before the coronavirus pandemic, I had just moved back to New York City to start a new job.

I was spending a lot of money going out to restaurants and bars while reconnecting with old friends.

Once the pandemic hit, everything changed, including my spending habits.

I moved back to New York City in late January after living abroad for three years. I was starting a new job, and was excited to be able to see friends I hadn’t connected with in years.

In the month and a half before the pandemic, a lot of my spending was going towards dinner or drinks with friends after work.

Now that we’ve been in lockdown for nearly two months, it’s become clear just how much my spending has changed. Though some things have stayed the same, like my rent payment, my other payments are totally different. In terms of my income, I was lucky enough to keep my job so that has also stayed consistent.

Take a look at how my normal spending from a week before I started working from home compares to a week in lockdown.

The vast majority of my expenses both before and during the pandemic have gone towards my rent and utility bills, which have remained unchanged.

caption My bedroom in my apartment. source Zoe Ettinger

While I’ve been staying inside all the time, my roommate has been staying elsewhere, so our utility bills have remained the same as before the pandemic. I also only turn on the lights when it gets dark, which now isn’t until about 7:30 p.m.

Before the pandemic hit New York City, I was spending on lot of money eating out. In the week before I started working from home, I spent $45 on food at restaurants.

caption A meal I had in January. source Zoe Ettinger

I ate out three times that week, and that number is excluding the money I spent on alcoholic drinks.

Since the lockdown, I haven’t been eating out at all. My weekly grocery bill has gone up from $30 a week to $66 a week as I cook more of my own meals.

caption Me in front of a full fridge. source Zoe Ettinger

At the start of the lockdown, I was enjoying spending more time cooking since I hadn’t had much time before. Now, though, I’ll admit it’s gotten a bit tiresome.

I was surprised to learn just how much I spent on alcohol. The week before quarantine, I shelled out $62 on drinks.

caption A gin and tonic. source Zoe Ettinger

Reconnecting with old friends often meant meeting them at a bar, and at bars in New York City, the drink tabs can really rack up.

Now, I’ve actually stopped drinking, both for my health and bank account.

caption No more alcohol for me. source Zoe Ettinger

I have been isolating by myself, and I am more of a social drinker anyway, so I decided to cut alcohol out of my weekly budget.

I used to ride the subway every day. I had an unlimited MetroCard, which cost $31 a week.

caption A MetroCard. source Ben Harding/Shutterstock

The New York City subway has an unlimited MetroCard, which allows you to pay a monthly fee to ride as many times as you want.

Before the pandemic, I was taking one or two Ubers a week. The last week before the lockdown, I spent $15 on ride shares.

caption An Uber pick-up location is pictured in San Diego, California source Reuters

Now that I have nowhere to go, I have no reason to get in an Uber.

Now if I need to go anywhere, which is pretty much only to the grocery store, I walk.

caption Walking. source Zoe Ettinger

Though I’ve been spending a lot of time at home, I make sure to get out and walk around every day.

New York City is full of amazing retail stores. In the week before the lockdown, I spent $35 on a shirt from a vintage shop.

caption Women’s clothing on a rack. source Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock

Now I haven’t been buying any clothes, since I really don’t have anywhere to wear them.

Since staying at home, I’ve been doing a lot less shopping. Last week, the only thing I bought was a new reusable mask online, which cost about $15.

caption Masks similar to the one I bought online. source Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

I’m still waiting for my mask to arrive in the mail. I haven’t been doing much online shopping other than that.

If I’d seen my current spending a few months ago, I would definitely be able to tell something was amiss.

caption A stock photo of a bank card and computer. source Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images

Here’s a breakdown of a normal week of spending and a week of spending since staying at home. As noted above, my rent and apartment utility bills have remained the same.

Spending during a normal week:

Restaurant food: $45

Drinks at bars: $62

Groceries: $30

Ubers: $15

Unlimited MetroCard: $31

Clothing: $35

Total: $218 a week

Spending during the pandemic:

Groceries: $66

Online shopping: $15

Total: $81 a week

Overall, I’m saving a significant amount, about $137 a week. While my rent and bills have remained consistent, my food, travel, and leisure spending has dropped by more than 60%.

I’m hoping that saving this extra money will help me through the economic downturn.