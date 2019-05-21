I toured a $29.5 million mansion on ‘the Park Avenue of Miami Beach,’ a glitzy waterfront street that’s home to Hollywood stars and professional athletes. Look inside the 12-bedroom home.

- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
- North Bay Road, a residential street in Miami Beach, is a hot spot for millionaires and celebrities buying waterfront estates.
- Luxury real-estate agent Nelson Gonzalez calls it “the Park Avenue of Miami Beach” for its prestige and elite clientele.
- I toured a 12-bedroom, $29.5 million mansion on North Bay Road that comes with an infinity pool and a pool house, and it seems to offer much more bang for your buck than some similarly priced homes I’ve toured in New York City.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It’s been called “Millionaires’ Row” and “the celeb-heavy Miami street that wants to be Rodeo Drive.”
North Bay Road is a residential street in Miami Beach that’s become a hot spot for millionaires and celebrities buying waterfront estates. Luxury real-estate agent Nelson Gonzalez, who calls it “the Park Avenue of Miami Beach,” has sold homes on the road to the likes of Cher and Billy Joel.
Actor Matt Damon, singers Phil Collins, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, designers Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and Hollywood director Michael Bay are all known to have bought homes on North Bay Road, according to Curbed.
I recently got an exclusive tour of a $29.5 million mansion on North Bay Road from Gonzalez, the listing agent. The 12-bedroom waterfront home comes with an infinity pool and a pool house.
Here’s what it looks like.
North Bay Road, known as Miami’s ‘Millionaires’ Row’ and ‘the Park Avenue of Miami Beach,’ is an exclusive waterfront street that Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes call home.
- source
- The Nelson Gonzalez Team, EWM Realty International
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
I got a tour of a modern $29.5 million waterfront mansion on North Bay Road, which was built in 2018.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The home sits on a 27,608-square-foot lot. I stepped through the entryway and found myself in the spacious and airy living area.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The home is decorated in a classic Miami style with white tones and pops of greenery.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Near the entryway, a sculptural white staircase spirals up to the upper level.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The North Bay Road home comes with a large infinity pool and a pool house.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
The pool overlooks the home’s 112 feet of waterfront…
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
… as well as the 60-foot-long pier dock with mooring piles.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
Next to the pool is a pool cabana with a full bathroom, kitchenette, and outdoor dining space.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The outdoor living area includes ample seating and space for entertaining.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
It flows seamlessly into the indoor living area, thanks to the sliding doors that disappear into the walls.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
Inside, the home has an “entertainment room” with a wine fridge and wet bar.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
Adjacent to the entertainment room is a screening room.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
I crossed the living area to get a look at the sleek kitchen with its large cooking island.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The formal dining area is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of jungle-like foliage that gives the home privacy from its neighbor.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
On the second level of the home is the master suite.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
It comes with a spacious attached sitting room…
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
… and a private balcony overlooking the water.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
On the other end of the master suite is a massive dressing room…
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
… which leads into the master bathroom. This space comes with double vanities, a large soaking tub, and a walk-in, glass-walled shower.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
Another private outdoor space opens up by the master bathroom.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The home has an attached wing with a full kitchen that can be used as a guest apartment or a home gym. With the guest wing and pool cabana, the home has 12 bedrooms in total.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
Finally, I made it up to the rooftop terrace, which spans about 3,000 square feet.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
The views across Biscayne Bay were stunning.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
Source: Nelson Gonzalez Luxury Real Estate
With its vast outdoor space and waterfront location, I found that the Miami Beach home seems to offer much more bang for your buck than some similarly priced homes I’ve toured in New York City, where both space and proximity to nature are much rarer features.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider