I toured a $29.5 million mansion on ‘the Park Avenue of Miami Beach,’ a glitzy waterfront street that’s home to Hollywood stars and professional athletes. Look inside the 12-bedroom home.

The home comes with an infinity pool and a pool house.

North Bay Road, a residential street in Miami Beach, is a hot spot for millionaires and celebrities buying waterfront estates.

Luxury real-estate agent Nelson Gonzalez calls it “the Park Avenue of Miami Beach” for its prestige and elite clientele.

I toured a 12-bedroom, $29.5 million mansion on North Bay Road that comes with an infinity pool and a pool house, and it seems to offer much more bang for your buck than some similarly priced homes I’ve toured in New York City.

It’s been called “Millionaires’ Row” and “the celeb-heavy Miami street that wants to be Rodeo Drive.”

North Bay Road is a residential street in Miami Beach that’s become a hot spot for millionaires and celebrities buying waterfront estates. Luxury real-estate agent Nelson Gonzalez, who calls it “the Park Avenue of Miami Beach,” has sold homes on the road to the likes of Cher and Billy Joel.

Actor Matt Damon, singers Phil Collins, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, designers Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and Hollywood director Michael Bay are all known to have bought homes on North Bay Road, according to Curbed.

I recently got an exclusive tour of a $29.5 million mansion on North Bay Road from Gonzalez, the listing agent. The 12-bedroom waterfront home comes with an infinity pool and a pool house.

Here’s what it looks like.

North Bay Road, known as Miami’s ‘Millionaires’ Row’ and ‘the Park Avenue of Miami Beach,’ is an exclusive waterfront street that Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes call home.

I got a tour of a modern $29.5 million waterfront mansion on North Bay Road, which was built in 2018.

The home sits on a 27,608-square-foot lot. I stepped through the entryway and found myself in the spacious and airy living area.

The home is decorated in a classic Miami style with white tones and pops of greenery.

Near the entryway, a sculptural white staircase spirals up to the upper level.

The North Bay Road home comes with a large infinity pool and a pool house.

The pool overlooks the home’s 112 feet of waterfront…

… as well as the 60-foot-long pier dock with mooring piles.

Next to the pool is a pool cabana with a full bathroom, kitchenette, and outdoor dining space.

The outdoor living area includes ample seating and space for entertaining.

It flows seamlessly into the indoor living area, thanks to the sliding doors that disappear into the walls.

Inside, the home has an “entertainment room” with a wine fridge and wet bar.

Adjacent to the entertainment room is a screening room.

I crossed the living area to get a look at the sleek kitchen with its large cooking island.

The formal dining area is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of jungle-like foliage that gives the home privacy from its neighbor.

On the second level of the home is the master suite.

It comes with a spacious attached sitting room…

… and a private balcony overlooking the water.

On the other end of the master suite is a massive dressing room…

… which leads into the master bathroom. This space comes with double vanities, a large soaking tub, and a walk-in, glass-walled shower.

Another private outdoor space opens up by the master bathroom.

The home has an attached wing with a full kitchen that can be used as a guest apartment or a home gym. With the guest wing and pool cabana, the home has 12 bedrooms in total.

Finally, I made it up to the rooftop terrace, which spans about 3,000 square feet.

The views across Biscayne Bay were stunning.

With its vast outdoor space and waterfront location, I found that the Miami Beach home seems to offer much more bang for your buck than some similarly priced homes I’ve toured in New York City, where both space and proximity to nature are much rarer features.

