2 dead, one injured after a small plane crashed into a North Carolina home

On Thursday night, a small plane crashed into a house in Hope Mills, North Carolina, the state Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

Two people were killed in the collision, including the pilot and one person inside the home. Another inside the home was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Officials with the State Highway Patrol responded to reports that a single-engine civilian plane had crashed into a home around 11:30 p.m., according to the release. The cause of the crash isn’t immediately clear.

Federal authorities from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected at the scene of the crash on Friday to investigate, authorities said in the release.

According to WRAL, a local outlet based in North Carolina, the crash happened about 5 miles from North Carolina’s Fayetteville Regional Airport. The pilot was in touch with the airport “moments before the aircraft plunged into the house,” WRAL reported.