A North Carolina couple called 911 to report an intruder, but it turned out to be their Roomba

caption A North Carolina couple called 911 on their Roomba. source Bildquelle/ullstein bild via Getty Images

A North Carolina couple called 911 this week after hearing a noise in their home and fearing it was an intruder.

When police officers showed up, they only had one question for the homeowners: “Is this Roomba yours?”

Thomas Milam said in a Facebook post that his heart sank when he realized that the robotic vacuum cleaner he and his wife had bought two days earlier had “somehow turned itself on.”

He added that the cops were good sports about the incident, and reassured him that similar incidents happen around this time of year.

A North Carolina couple called 911 this week to report an intruder in their home that turned out to be their own vacuum cleaner.

Thomas Milam wrote in a Facebook post shared to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s page that he and his wife had been watching a movie past midnight when they heard “a noise” downstairs and assumed the worst.

Milam said he told his wife to go to a safe place, grabbed his gun, and heard what sounded like someone “rummaging through things.”

The couple called 911 and braced themselves.

“All of my military training came back to me,” Milam wrote. “I started analyzing the path the intruder would take, their line of fire if they entered the room in certain ways, and where we should be to decrease our risk of getting hurt.”

Milam wrote that eventually a number of officers showed up at the home, and the 911 dispatcher told him to set down his gun and speak with police.

Wearing nothing but his boxers, Milam opened his bedroom door to greet the officers shining their flashlights up the stairs.

“They all started holstering their weapons and said, ‘Sir, I have one question … is this Roomba yours?”

Milam said his heart sank when he realized that the robotic vacuum cleaner he and his wife had bought two days earlier had “somehow turned itself on” and started vacuuming their home, noisily knocking into the walls.

“I was so embarrassed, here I stood in my underwear, about 4 police officers got body cam footage of an almost nude and ashamed home owner,” Milam said.

He added that the cops were good sports about the incident, and reassured him that similar incidents happen around this time of year.

Milam said he and his wife had named the vacuum Harry, in honor of one of the “Sticky Bandits” from Home Alone.