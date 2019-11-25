A nail salon worker was photographed butchering deer meat on the salon floor in front of customers

caption Deer source Getty Images

Morgan Taylor, a college student in High Point, North Carolina, watched a nail salon employee butcher a deer while customers were in the store last week.

She posted an image of the employee on Thursday, showing her in an apron, butchering the deer on a blue tarp with no gloves on.

Taylor told WXII-TV that most people in the store seemed unfazed by the butchering.

She reported the incident to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts, which is now investigating. Last time the salon was inspected, it received a sanitation score of 96 out of 100.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A nail salon employee in North Carolina was captured butchering a deer on the floor of the salon while customers were watching.

Morgan Taylor, a college student in High Point, North Carolina, posted a photo of the employee at Diamond Nails on Facebook Thursday.

The image showed a woman wearing an apron kneeling over a blue tarp covered in red meat.

“Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers… manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!” Taylor wrote.

Taylor told WXII-TV that she was at the salon on Wednesday getting her nails done for her sister’s wedding.

“I was sitting there getting my nails done, and looked over and they were pulling out deer meat from a cooler,” Taylor said. “Seeing a deer that was being cut up next to me really made me worried about the sanitation of the salon.”

She said that the employee wasn’t wearing gloves and was butchering the deer near the entry of the salon.

Taylor said everyone else in the store seemed pretty unfazed by the incident, but she found it “surprising” that employees didn’t think there was anything wrong with cutting up the deer in front of customers.

“I don’t think they thought that anyone would care,” she told WXII-TV, adding that she doesn’t plan on getting her nails done again any time soon.

Taylor reported the incident to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts, which is now investigating whether the nail salon violated any codes.

At its last inspection, the nail salon had a sanitation rating of 96 out of 100.