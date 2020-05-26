A member of a North Carolina anti-lockdown group says he’s ‘willing to kill people’ to defend his rights

caption ReOpen NC protesters attend a protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 25, 2020. Similar demonstrations occurred in four other cities across the state that day. source Anibal Martel Pena/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

ReOpen NC, an anti-lockdown group that has entered the spotlight for its protests across North Carolina, may use violence to ward off public-health measures, says one member.

“Are we willing to kill people?” asked Adam Smith, the husband of ReOpen NC founder Ashley Smith. “We have to say yes.”

The anti-lockdown group describes itself as “peaceful” on its social media page.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order last week easing coronavirus-related restrictions on business, travel, and social gatherings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In North Carolina, an anti-lockdown movement that has gained momentum since April took a new turn: The founder’s husband said he wouldn’t rule out violence to avoid coronavirus-related safety measures.

“Are we willing to kill people? Are we willing to lay our lives down? We have to say yes,” Adam Smith, the husband of ReOpen NC leader and founder Ashley Smith said in a series of videos on Friday. He has since deleted the videos after news outlet Raw Story began reporting on them.

“Is that violence? Is that terrorism? No, it’s not terrorism,” he continued. “I’m not trying to strike fear in people by saying, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ I’m gonna say, ‘If you bring guns, I’m gonna bring guns. If you’re armed with this, we’re going to be armed with this.'”

ReOpen NC, a protest group that held demonstrations in six cities across the state on Monday, was formed less than two months ago, according to its social media page.

It describes itself as “a peaceful action group,” and it has nearly 80,000 members on Facebook.

Ashley Smith stood by her husband’s claims and republished one of his videos on Sunday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Maybe you agree with him and maybe you don’t, but we have nothing to hide,” she wrote on Facebook. “This group is built on the Constitution and that includes free speech and the second amendment. He is simply stating to protect his family and our freedom he is willing to take up arms like our forefathers did.”

She added that her husband, formerly a Marine, was still “willing to die for all of you too.”

“Could he have said it better?” she asked. “Maybe, but that’s not for anyone to decide how a free person should speak their mind. Our founding fathers would not be pleased that we gave up so much for so little. Look how hard we are having to fight to get our freedom back!”

ReOpen NC has held numerous demonstrations in the capital city of Raleigh, as protesters voice their anger with the state’s lockdown measures. On Monday, protests were held in the capital, Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro, and Wilmington.

Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, issued his latest executive order last week, ending the stay-at-home order and easing restrictions on business, travel, and social gatherings. The injunction is described as “Phase Two” of the state’s reopening plan.

By Monday, there were 24,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state reported a new surge in coronavirus hospitalizations the same day.

According to the order, social-distancing is “encouraged,” as is wearing a mask.

In one of Adam Smith’s videos, he said such recommendations constitute “indoctrination.”

“It is a test run to see how much liberty we’re willing to give up without a fight,” he said. “Boy, you know what I say? Not an inch.”