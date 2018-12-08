North Dakota State receiver made one of the greatest incomplete catches you will ever see

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
ESPN

  • North Dakota State is taking on Colgate in the quarterfinals of the FCS college football playoffs.
  • NDSU wide receiver Dallas Freeman made one of the spectacular catches of the season, but the official ruled the pass incomplete.
  • Replays appeared to show that Freeman initially bobbled the ball but gained control and had his arm under it when he went to the ground.
  • After reviewing the play, the referee determined that there was not enough evidence to change the call and the ruling of incomplete pass stood.
  • Boo!

Here is the play in real time, via ESPN.

Here are the replays.