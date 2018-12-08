North Dakota State receiver made one of the greatest incomplete catches you will ever see

source ESPN

North Dakota State is taking on Colgate in the quarterfinals of the FCS college football playoffs.

NDSU wide receiver Dallas Freeman made one of the spectacular catches of the season, but the official ruled the pass incomplete.

Replays appeared to show that Freeman initially bobbled the ball but gained control and had his arm under it when he went to the ground.

After reviewing the play, the referee determined that there was not enough evidence to change the call and the ruling of incomplete pass stood.

Boo!

Here is the play in real time, via ESPN.

Here are the replays.