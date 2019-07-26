North Korea may have built 12 nuclear bombs since the first Trump-Kim summit last year, according to recent reports from intelligence analysts

caption President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. source Kevin Lim/THE STRAITS TIMES

North Korea may have expanded its nuclear arsenal with 12 more bombs since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un first met at a Singapore summit last year.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, intelligence analysts are concluding that the secretive state is accelerating its production of long-range missiles and fissile material, both key components in making nuclear weapons.

The revelation comes as North Korea unveiled a new submarine that could possibly launch nuclear weapons and fired two-short range missiles off its coast, flouting a UN ban on such testing.

Up to now, Trump has defended his negotiations with the North Korean leader, claiming they’ve been a success since the country has not engaged in serious missile testing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

North Korea may have expanded its nuclear arsenal with 12 more bombs since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un first met at a Singapore summit last year.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, intelligence analysts have concluded that the secretive state is accelerating its production of long-range missiles and fissile material, both key components in making nuclear weapons.

Analysts have reportedly pored over satellite imagery to discover the movement of shipping containers and trucks at crucial weapons facilities in the northern part of the country. These same analysts estimate Pyongyang now has between 20-60 nuclear weapons.

The reports come as North Korea recently fired two-short range missiles off its coast, flouting a UN ban on such testing. The hermit kingdom has also unveiled a new submarine with possible nuclear launch capabilities.

Read more: Close analysis of Kim Jong Un’s new nuclear-missile submarine reveals it’s bound for a suicide mission

Up to now, Trump has defended his ongoing negotiations with the North Korean leader, claiming they’ve been a success since the country has not engaged in serious missile testing. Kim Jong Un “promised he wouldn’t be testing” nuclear weapons, Trump asserted in an interview last month with ABC News.

Read more: North Korea’s latest missile test was an attempt to get Trump’s attention after failed nuclear talks, experts say

The discoveries have been publicly met with shrugs by Trump administration officials so far. In an interview with Fox News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about North Korea’s new submarine and whether its unveiling could set back future negotiations over its nuclear program.

Pompeo only responded, “I went to a defense facility. We all go look at our militaries, and we all take pictures of them.”