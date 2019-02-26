PHOTOS: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Vietnam ahead of second nuclear summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Kim and the US President Donald Trump will meet for their second nuclear summit this week.

During their first summit in June 2018, they laid out an agreement for denuclearization and “lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.”

Here are images of Kim’s arrival in Vietnam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Dong Dang, Vietnam, at the border of China, on Tuesday.

source Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

As Business Insider’s Alexandra Ma reported, Kim took a three-and-a-half day ride on an armored train to get to Vietnam.

Source: Business Insider

Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, also traveled to Vietnam.

source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Yo Jong has become “an important aide” to her brother. She serves as the vice department director of the Workers’ Party’s Central Committee.

Source: Reuters

From Dong Dang, Kim traveled to Hanoi.

source REUTERS/ Stringer

Vietnam is a significant location for both North Korea and the United States.

North Korea provided both “material and personnel” to Vietnam during the Vietnam War against the United States, The New York Times reported, and there are gravestones in Vietnam (though their remains were repatriated) for North Korean pilots killed during the war.

For the US, Vietnam was the site of a long and ultimately failed war that ended with North Vietnam defeating the US backed south in 1975. Since 1995, the two countries have worked to normalize relations (and become healthy trade partners), which The Times noted could be a model for North Korea.

South Korea also normalized relations with Vietnam in 1992.

Sources: Council on Foreign Relations, New York Times

Kim and Trump are scheduled to meet for a second summit this week.

source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Trump has been tweeting ahead of the summit.

source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

“Heading over to Vietnam for my meeting with Kim Jong Un,” the president said, on February 25, local time. “Looking forward to a very productive Summit!”

The US Secretary State Mike Pompeo arrived on Tuesday.

The two leaders’ first summit was in Singapore in June of 2018.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un hold a signing ceremony at the conclusion of their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. Picture taken June 12, 2018. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

During their first meeting Trump and Kim laid out an agreement between the two countries:

The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Source: CNBC

The two leaders hope to expand on their initial agreement.

caption Outriders escort a limousine transporting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un past the Opera House in Hanoi, Vietnam February 26, 2019. source REUTERS/Kham

And the world is watching.

caption Residents holding the flags of Vietnam, U.S. and North Korea watch as the motorcade of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un drives past en route to his hotel, ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 26, 2019. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Spectators – not just in Hanoi where they lined up to watch Kim’s motorcade – are waiting to see if progress can be made between the two countries.