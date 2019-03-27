13 photos of North Koreans doing typical winter activities like skiing, sledding, and skating

caption North Korean women skate on an ice rink at Masikryong Ski Resort. source Carl Court/Getty Images

In the western world, we hear a lot about how different – and often bleak – life in North Korea is.

Over the past few years, the country has reportedly spent millions of dollars building two ski resorts.

Here are photos of North Koreans in one of the country’s two ski resorts, Masikryong, skiing, sledding, and ice skating.

North Korea is a pretty secretive country. Photos from inside its borders are relatively rare. The news that we receive from inside the country tells uf of people living in poverty and being consistently shown propaganda about the Kim Jong Un regime.

But this winter, photos have emerged of North Koreans taking advantage of snow and chillier temperatures by sledding, skiing, and ice skating, just like people do in the western world.

Scroll on for an inside look at one of North Korea’s ski resorts.

North Korea has two ski resorts in the entire country. The first is Masikryong Ski Resort, which opened on December 31, 2013.

caption Masikryong Ski Resort is pictured on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

Despite opening in 2013, it wasn’t officially ready for visitors until mid-January 2014, according to The Guardian.

The country’s second resort, Kanggye Ski Resort, opened in January 2018, and only took a few months to build. North Korea was accused by human rights groups of using forced labor to cut corners.

The entire complex was built in just 10 months by soldiers from the Korean People’s Army, though it’s unclear how the country paid for it.

caption Children ride on a sled at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 4, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

After completion, citizens of North Korea were inundated with propaganda encouraging them to work at “Masikryong speed.”

The state claimed that the resort cost $300 million to build, while others estimate the price tag at $30 million. Where this money came from is unclear – North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world.

The resort includes nine different slopes, an ice skating rink, a ski school, and an entire winter park for children.

caption North Korean women skate on an ice rink at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

It’s “a comprehensive winter sports center perfectly prepared for skiing, skating, and sleighing,” according to North Korean organization the International Friendship Initiative.

Both North and South Koreans came together at Masikryong during the 2018 Olympics. It was the only event that North Korea hosted.

caption A North Korean woman pulls a child in a sled at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea source Carl Court/Getty Images

South Korean Olympic skiers trained at Masikryong to prepare for the 2018 Olympics which were held in Pyeongchang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un commissioned the resort back in 2011.

caption People ski on a lower slope at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

It was speculated that Kim wanted to step out of his father’s shadow – his father built a mountain resort on Mount Kumgang. It’s also believed that Kim developed a fondness for skiing while he was attending school in Switzerland.

These photos are a rare glance into what’s been called the Hermit Kingdom.

caption A North Korean girl sits on a sled at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

The country’s wealth disparity is rapidly expanding. Bruce Bennett, Senior International and Defense Researcher at the RAND corporation, told Business Insider that the “resort would be dedicated to the growing upper class and to friends of Kim Jong-un.”

In fact, the resort distills the growing wealth disparity in North Korea. While the average North Korean cannot afford to ski there, higher-income families can enjoy the slopes, and also reportedly receive care packages from the state.

While we might not know most of what goes on in North Korea, this ski resort is a push to increase tourism in the country.

caption A woman is pulled along as she skis on a lower slope at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 4, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

At the time it was built, Kim hoped to have 5,000 visitors coming to the resort daily, but that didn’t exactly pan out. American citizens were banned from the country in 2017, and the ban has been in effect since then.

Now, the resort gets “capped” at 2,000 visitors.

It costs around $100 per day to ski at the resort.

caption North Korean children queue at a cable car station at a lower slope at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

The National Post reported that it costs $100 to ski there as a tourist, while North Koreans get a discount of $40 per day. However, that still adds up to a month’s salary for many locals. Mainly, North Koreans visit as part of cheaper group trips.

“It’s quite spacious,” said a South Korean visitor, who visited before the season opened. “You don’t have to wait long to ride a lift.”

caption North Koreans skate at an ice skating rink on February 6, 2019, in Pyongyang, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

The South Korean visitor, Jin Chun-kyu, visited the country with an American green card, since South Koreans are still not allowed to enter North Korea.

The resort takes many different currencies, including American dollars, Chinese yuan, Japanese yen and euros — and of course, North Korean won.

caption North Korean boys finish up a ski lesson at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 4, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

One North Korean won is equivalent to roughly $.0011.

The resort was able to import technology and equipment due to a loophole. The United Nations Security Council doesn’t allow North Korea to import luxury goods, which includes ski equipment, but China disagreed and called skiing “a popular sport for people.”

caption North Korean skiers disembark from a cable car at the summit of the 1,360-meter Taehwa Peak at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

The resort has European snowmobiles and ski lifts that they were able to import.

Since the resort was completed, the rules have become more strict, making it harder for North Korea to import ski equipment.

Masikryong is currently under renovation. According to NK News, the new buildings will be for domestic tourists only.

caption A North Korean man prepares to snowboard from the summit of the 1,360-meter Taehwa Peak at Masikryong Ski Resort on February 5, 2019, near Wonsan, North Korea. source Carl Court/Getty Images

“I was told by the manager of the resort that Masikryong has proven to be very popular with the locals so the new accommodation will be for locals only, making more room for foreign tourists,” Rowan Beard of Young Pioneer Tours told NK News.

“The new accommodation will be more of a lower standard quality, leaving the higher class accommodation for foreign tourists,” he continued.

Looks like skiing truly is popular worldwide.