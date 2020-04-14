North West tells Kim Kardashian she needs to focus more on her kids while hilariously crashing her mom’s social distancing PSA

- source
- Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images
- North West crashed Kim Kardashian West‘s public service announcement encouraging Californians to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
- In the video, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared on Twitter and Instagram, Kim encourages people to stay inside and to “do mental health checks on your friends and loved ones.”
- Her 6-year-old daughter interjects, “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends.”
- Stifling a laugh and pausing for a moment, the 39-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star responds, “Facts.”
- Kim, who shares four children with her husband Kanye West, closes the video by saying, “Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that’s what we’re all trying to do here. Alright, that’s it. Stay safe.”
