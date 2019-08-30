The northern lights will be visible throughout the Midwest over Labor Day weekend

caption The northern lights. source Gunar Streu/McPhoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The northern lights will be visible in parts of the Midwest over Labor Day Weekend.

According to ABC 57, people in the following states will have the best chance to see the aurora borealis: Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the lights will be visible on Saturday and Sunday due to a geomagnetic storm.

This weekend, the northern lights will be visible in the northern United States.

caption The green is a pretty literal representation of the aurora. People in the white areas should be able to see it, too. source Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

The northern lights, which can display in brilliant shades of green and pink, will be highly visible depending on the weather and cloud coverage, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The aurora borealis is typically visible around the earth’s magnetic poles on the northern and southern hemispheres, the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks says. The bright, swirling light is formed when protons and electrons from the sun enter the Earth’s atmosphere and collide with oxygen and nitrogen.

The Geophysical Institute notes that your best shot at seeing the aurora borealis is visiting Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia in the winter.

A phenomenon like this previously occurred in March, giving residents of the US and Canada a chance to see the lights.