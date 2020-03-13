LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucus

source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The Northern Mariana Islands is holding its Democratic caucus on Saturday, March 14.

The small Pacific island US territory allocates six pledged delegates to the Democratic national convention.

The territory uses Chamorro Standard Time, which is 11 hours ahead of US Pacific Time and 14 hours ahead of US Eastern Time.

Follow along for live results from the Northern Mariana Islands’ March 14 Democratic caucus.

Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucus results:

What’s at stake?

The Northern Mariana Islands’ caucus allocates six pledged delegates to the Democratic national convention.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the most votes and delegates out of the Marianas. He’s currently forecasted to win four delegates compared to two for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won four pledged delegates while Sanders won two.

