Norway and Canada are battling it out for the title of the world’s tallest moose statue

Canadian city Moose Jaw took pride in their Mac the Moose statue, which carried the title of the world’s largest moose figure.

Mac the Moose stood just over 32 feet tall.

In 2015, Norway town Storelegen or “Big Elk” took the title for world’s largest moose statue when they erected a giant stainless steel moose statue.

In retaliation, the people of Moose Jaw have added 31 centimeters to Mac, overtaking the size of Norway’s statue by one centimeter.

A battle of epic proportions has broken out between two cities competing over the size of their moose statue.

For three decades, the people of the Canadian city Moose Jaw, took pride in their 10-metre tall moose statue – Mac the Moose – named in 2013 as the city’s most popular celebrity and which carried the title of the world‘s largest moose figure.

But, in 2015, Norway bucked the title from the town, creating its own moose sculpture – Storelegen, or “Big Elk” – a stainless steel giant created explicitly to become the new record holder.

But, now, Mac the Moose, who has weathered brutal winters, graffiti and the loss of his jaw, is to be restored to his former glory.

In a video posted to Facebook comedians Justin Reves and Greg More have appealed to the people of Moose Jaw to “stick it to Oslo” by helping them add an extra 31cm to Mac, overtaking the size of Norway’s statue by one centimetre.