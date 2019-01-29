Norway and Canada are battling it out for the title of the world’s tallest moose statue

- source
- via Shutterstock
- Canadian city Moose Jaw took pride in their Mac the Moose statue, which carried the title of the world’s largest moose figure.
- Mac the Moose stood just over 32 feet tall.
- In 2015, Norway town Storelegen or “Big Elk” took the title for world’s largest moose statue when they erected a giant stainless steel moose statue.
- In retaliation, the people of Moose Jaw have added 31 centimeters to Mac, overtaking the size of Norway’s statue by one centimeter.
A battle of epic proportions has broken out between two cities competing over the size of their moose statue.
For three decades, the people of the Canadian city Moose Jaw, took pride in their 10-metre tall moose statue – Mac the Moose – named in 2013 as the city’s most popular celebrity and which carried the title of the world‘s largest moose figure.
But, in 2015, Norway bucked the title from the town, creating its own moose sculpture – Storelegen, or “Big Elk” – a stainless steel giant created explicitly to become the new record holder.
But, now, Mac the Moose, who has weathered brutal winters, graffiti and the loss of his jaw, is to be restored to his former glory.
In a video posted to Facebook comedians Justin Reves and Greg More have appealed to the people of Moose Jaw to “stick it to Oslo” by helping them add an extra 31cm to Mac, overtaking the size of Norway’s statue by one centimetre.
Calling Norway’s glitzy moose an “egregious offence,” the pair said: “You are a city famous around the world for the glorious name of Moose Jaw and everyone that comes by, knows that this should be the world’s tallest moose.”
Reves and Moore have set up a GoFundMe page to help hire an engineer to increase Mac’s size, hoping to raise $50,000. So far, ideas to help reach the target include increasing the size of his antlers or putting a helmet on him.
- source
- via Facebook
The city’s mayor, Fraser Tolmie, answered the call to arms in a Facebook video in which he revealed the moose was named after his wife’s great uncle.
“Mac the Moose was the tallest in the world, and the people of Norway have taken that from us. I’m not going to stand for it.”
The Norwegian moose Stands midway between Oslo and Trondheim in Stor-Elvdal. Their deputy mayor has made it clear they will not back down from a fight.
“We’re not letting this one go. Not a chance. We’re going to do whatever we can to make sure this is the world’s tallest moose – or biggest moose in the future, as well,” she said in a a video posted to Facebook.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
- Read more:
- A 23-year-old allegedly called a hoax bomb threat in to easyJet to avoid seeing his parents
- The massive aircraft known as ‘the flying bum’ could take to the skies as soon as 2020, and it still looks just like its nickname
- A 75-year-old Polish man ended up 1,000 miles away from his destination after boarding the wrong Ryanair flight
- Cathay Pacific accidentally sold first class seats worth $16,000 at a 90% discount for the second time in 2 weeks