One of the most disruptive airlines in the world is heading to Canada with $210 flights across the Atlantic

caption A Norwegian Boeing 737MAX. source Boeing

Norwegian Air announced on Thursday that is planning to enter the Canadian market with three new routes.

The European low-cost airline will launch seasonal service between Montreal and the French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique in late October.

A year-round trans-Atlantic flight between Dublin, Ireland and Hamilton, Ontario near Toronto is expected to come online next March.

Introductory prices for the Hamilton-Dublin flight are as low as $279 CAD or $210 USD.

“The Canadian market is huge and has been on our radar for a couple of years,” Norwegian’s chief commercial officer, Thomas Ramdahl told Business Insider in an interview.

Norwegian is expected to launch its first Canadian flights on October 29 between Montreal and the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Days later on November 1, the carrier will inaugurate its route between Montreal and Martinique, another French Caribbean island.

On March 31, 2019, Norwegian will follow up with a new trans-Atlantic service between Dublin, Ireland, and Hamilton, Ontario near Toronto.

source Norwegian

The Airline’s service between Montreal and the Caribbean is purely seasonal and only fly between October and the end of March. Norwegian expects to operate three flights a week to both Martinique and Guadeloupe. The Dublin-Hamilton service, on the other hand, is expected to feature daily flights year-round using the new Boeing 737MAX.

To entice flyers, the airline will offer $219 CAD or $165 USD one-way fares between Montreal and the Caribbean.

Norwegian is launching the Dublin-Hamilton route with introductory one-way fares as low as $279 CAD or $210 USD.

Ramdahl called Hamilton the ideal gateway into Canada. The Norwegian executive touted the airport’s affordability as well as its sizable catchment area that stretches from Toronto to Buffalo, New York.

Norwegian Air is one of the most disruptive forces in the airline industry. The company’s low fares and aggressive growth strategy has forced traditional airlines to change the way they do business.