Several people were injured after a ‘sudden, extreme gust of wind’ caused a cruise ship to tilt on its side

caption Norwegian Cruise Line’s Escape. source MartinLueke/Shutterstock

On Sunday, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Escape listed when a “sudden, extreme” gust of wind hit the ship.

While tilting, furniture moved, dishes were smashed, and people were injured.

When the ship arrived in Port Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, ambulances were waiting and at least 8 people were transported to local hospitals, ABC News reported.

The ship reportedly has not incurred any damages.

Sure, it’s normal for a cruise ship to rock amidst the choppy waters at sea. But passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Escape described the listing they experienced on Sunday as “unusual,” when speaking to CNN.

In a statement to INSIDER, a spokesperson for Norwegian said that just after the ship left from New York on Sunday, it “encountered unexpected weather in the form of a sudden, extreme gust of wind,” which was estimated to be at 115 miles per hour. That burst of wind caused the ship to list – or tilt – on its left side.

“Several injuries were reported, and those guests and crew received immediate attention and were treated by the ship’s medical staff,” the Norwegian spokesperson said.

The @CruiseNorwegian Escape was hit be a 100+ knot gust last night. The ship tilted and damage was everywhere. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/3fNx9sFBhW — Michael Patterson (@michaelpNYC) March 5, 2019

The scariest shit just happened on this cruise. Chairs, tables, glass, people went flying to one side of the ship???? @CruiseNorwegian — … (@GVelez22) March 4, 2019

As the ship tilted, furniture slid around, and dishes were smashed, per passenger accounts.

Tony Ciaramello, a man from New Jersey who was aboard the ship, described the scene to Eyewitness News: “People flying all over the place. All dishes and bottles smashing all over the place in the bars,” he said. “Signs falling, chairs flying across the main room. I went flying as it tilted and landed on my stomach and slid like 20 feet and smashed into a guard rail in the middle of the floor.”

Aaron Black, also on the ship at the time, told CNN, that this was unlike anything he had ever experience on a cruise.

“I was used to some movement,” he said. “But it was a very surreal escalation to ‘Oh this is normal’ to ‘This is very unusual and probably shouldn’t be happening.'”

Speaking to ABC News, other witnesses said compared the ship to “an incredibly steep hill.” One woman said she felt like she was on the sinking Titanic.

When the ship arrived in Port Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, ambulances were waiting, and some people were transported off the boat for further medical attention, according to reports. A spokesperson for Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center told ABC News that at least eight people were taken off the boat to treat their injuries.

The spokesperson for the cruise line told INSIDER the boat didn’t sustain any damage and is expected to continue on with its scheduled trips.

This situation isn’t the first of its kind. In October, a Carnival Cruise ship listed with passengers onboard. It was described as “pure chaos.” In January, three people who were aboard the vessel when it tilted sideways filed a federal lawsuit, claiming they sustained injuries.