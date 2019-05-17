A stunning private island that comes with a 4-bedroom home is up for sale in Norway, and it’s a hermit’s dream

- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
- A private island in the south of Norway provides the perfect escape for a recluse.
- Surrounded by the Tvedestrand fjords, the 1.14-acre plot of land has a four-bedroom home, a reception area, and a pier to dock boats.
- The island is listed at $2.3 million with the real-estate agency Aktiv Eiendomsmegling.
A private island for sale in the south of Norway provides a gorgeous escape for potential buyers looking for a remote place to live.
Tjaereholmen, which translates to Tar Island in English, is a 1.14-acre plot of land situated in a picturesque setting surrounded by fjords and other mini islands. According to the listing from real-estate agency Aktiv Eiendomsmegling, the property is a five-minute boat ride from the mainland harbor and 15 minutes by car from the city of Tvedestrand.
The island itself is home to a 1,905-square-foot house with four bedrooms, a loft, bathroom, and dining area, per the listing. The home also boasts a reception hall for social gatherings and a dock for several boats.
Although Tjaereholmen has an asking price of $2.3 million, you don’t need that amount in your bank account to take a look around the island below.
This is Tjaereholmen, a private island for sale in Norway.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
The rocky, 1.14-acre property is situated in a picturesque setting surrounded by fjords and islands.
The stunning property is a five-minute boat ride from the mainland harbor and 15 minutes by car from the city of Tvedestrand.
- source
- 0399778584/Shutterstock
The island also isn’t far from towns like Lyngør, Risør, and Arendal that are ideal for dining and shopping excursions, and all are under an hour away.
The island derives its name, which translates to “Tar Island” in English, from back when fishermen would tar and tan their fishing nets on the dry land.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
Slathering fishing nets with tar and subsequently drying them in the sun is one method of making them stronger and less susceptible to wear from the salty ocean water, according to the property listing.
It’s not surprising, then, that Tjaereholmen is located in a region known for its pristine waters and excellent fishing.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
The future owners of the property can enjoy miles and miles of water views and break out the fishing poles whenever they please.
The home at Tjaereholmen is as beautiful inside as it is outside.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
According to the home’s listing, the property was originally constructed as a summer home for a wealthy banker from Norway.
The home design and interior decor embodies Norwegian minimalism.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
The spacious reception area is suitable for entertaining guests.
The upstairs has four bedrooms and a bathroom.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
It also features a loft for added space.
With large windows on all sides, the house is often filled with warmth and sunshine.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
The home’s many windows and pale wooden walls allow for plenty of light.
There is a large dining area for family and friends to gather.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
The listing stresses that every detail of the home was carefully planned out.
Of course, there are plenty of outdoor gathering spaces as well.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
You can see the water from almost every spot around the property.
And there’s a pier for docking boats.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
According to the island’s listing, there’s plenty to do with golf courses, riding centers, tennis courts, water sports centers, and more nearby.
But all of this luxury comes at a hefty price.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
At the time of writing, Tjaereholmen is listed at just under $2.3 million.
If you have the funds, this slice of Scandinavian heaven can be yours.
- source
- Mats Holst Photography/Aktiv Eiendomsmegling
You can find out more by contacting the real-estate agency here.
