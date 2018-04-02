15 of your favorite childhood snacks that you can still buy today

caption You can still snag Warheads today. source HazelthePikachu/ Flickr

Snacks were a big deal growing up; as a kid you probably snacked often. But chances are, now that you’re older, you probably haven’t munched on the sugary treats from your childhood in quite a while.

We’ve rounded up 15 of your favorite childhood snacks that you may have forgotten about that you can still buy today. Grab a pen, you may want to add some of these to your grocery list.

Go-Gurt

caption Kids today can still get yogurt on the go. source Rebecca Harrington/Tech Insider

These were perfect on the go; I recall many times eating this en route to school, or on the way to a sports practice. Go-Gurt still comes in the convenient, easy open tubes, and I imagine it’s still a popular favorite amongst school-aged children.

Gushers

caption Now they even come in sour. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

The oh-so memorable commercials of people eating Gushers and then turning into fruits may not still be around, but this snack still is. Now in super sour and single, specific fruit flavors, you can still grab a box of this childhood favorite snack at your local grocery store.

Cheese balls

caption You can still eat these by the handful. source Rite Aid

Utz Baked Cheddar Cheese Balls were a savory and vibrant treat of our youth.. Whether you had them for an in-class holiday party in elementary school, or by the pool as a snack in the summer, this favorite childhood snack still comes in the same big tub, and still is a hit with most.

Hi-C

caption Feel free to pack a juice box in your office lunch. source Coca Cola

While McDonald’s may have gotten rid of Hi-C, Walmart and most other grocery stores have not. Hi-C juice boxes were a childhood favorite of many, and those little juice boxes pack a taste that just can’t be matched.

Fruit Roll-Ups

caption You can still unroll these. source Amazon

These were basically in everyone’s lunch box on the daily, and lucky for us, this snack can still be bought today, which allows our taste buds the opportunity for a trip down memory lane. And now, strawberry (the original flavor) isn’t the only option.

Fun Pops Fruit Flavored Freeze Pops

caption Tastes like summer. source Wal Mart

These were the number one pool party snack back in the day. Freeze Pops come in so many different flavors, ensuring there’s something to satisfy everyone. And let’s be honest, you can never have just one.

Lunchables

caption There are tons of varities. source Heinz

For less than $2, you can still buy one your childhood favorite snacks – Lunchables. From mini pizzas to turkey, cheese, and cracker sandwiches, Lunchables still exist and even in more options than before.

Trix Yogurt

Sure, Trix may be for kids, but those of us who enjoyed Yoplait Trix Yogurt can still indulge in this treat today. It’s not particularly easy to find, but some grocery stores do still sell these swirly, flavorful snacks.

Bagel Bites

caption They come in bigger options than ever before now. source Heinz

This after school and sleepover must-have snack can still be bought today – now in bulk, 24 and 48-packs, which wasn’t an option decades ago.

Kid Cuisine

caption You can still pop a few of these in the freezer. source Walmart

Kid Cuisines are basically the “Happy Meals” of the freezer section. These were a fan favorite because they always had a dessert or something sweet included, too.

Dino nuggets

caption Why eat normal-shaped nuggets? source Tyson

The actual brand I personally grew up on were the “Tyson Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties Fun Nuggets,” but I’ve always referred to them as dino nuggets. Chicken nuggets always have been, and likely always will be a preferred snack for children (and grown-up kids at heart like myself too). You can now get dinosaur-shaped nuggets in about five different brands.

Pirates Booty

caption Remember this? source Mike Mozart/Flickr

Who doesn’t love popcorn? Especially when it’s salty and cheesy. The parents who brought Pirate’s Booty as the after-game snack were always a hit.

Warheads

caption Warheads make you pucker up. source HazelthePikachu/ Flickr

Warheads were a childhood snack for some, and torture for others. Warheads gave you playground credibility; the more you could eat at once, or the number of Warheads you could eat in a certain span of time gave you cool points. This pucker-inducing, sour candy was a childhood hit.

Teddy Grahams

caption There are tons of new flavors to try. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

These teddy bear shaped cracker cookies still come in a slew of sweet flavors, some old and some new. They didn’t disappoint twenty years ago, and they don’t disappoint today.

Handi-Snacks Sticks and Dips

caption Some come sweet, others savory. source Walmart

Whether you’re craving a salty snack or a sweet snack, Handi-Snacks have you covered. From crackers and cheese, to oreo sticks and frosting, Handi-Snacks always hit the spot. This childhood favorite can be found in most retailers and grocery stores today.

