THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ 18 years later

caption Chyler Leigh and Chris Evans in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

In December 2001, Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh starred in “Not Another Teen Movie,” which spoofed popular ’80s and ’90s films about adolescents.

“NATM” centered on teenagers Jake Wyler (Evans) and Janey Briggs (Leigh) at John Hughes High School, a reference to the late filmmaker behind iconic movies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Sixteen Candles.”

The parody movie included cliches and themes from movies like “She’s All That,” “The Breakfast Club,” “American Pie,” and more. It also featured cameos from ’80s and ’90s stars like Melissa Joan Hart, Mr. T, and Paul Gleason from “The Breakfast Club.”

Here’s what the cast has been up to since “NATM” was released 18 years ago.

Chris Evans played Jake Wyler, the most popular guy at school.

caption Chris Evans in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

Jake had his own designated parking spot in the school lot and his name was a play on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler from “She’s All That.”

Like Zack, Jake made a bet that he could turn the most “hopeless” girl at school into a prom queen. Naturally, he was crowned prom king at the event.

Chris Evans is now known for his role as Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A few years after “NATM” was released, Evans made his debut as superhero Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the big screen franchise “Fantastic Four.” He portrayed the flaming hothead character in two films released in 2005 and 2007.

Evans also starred in two movies with Scarlett Johansson, long before they became Marvel costars. They played teenagers attempting to steal answers to the SATs in 2004’s “The Perfect Score” and portrayed love interests in 2007’s “The Nanny Diaries.”

Coincidentally Evans also crossed paths with another current MCU star – Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers). The two appeared in 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” based on a graphic novel series.

“Captain America: The First Avenger,” released in 2011, propelled Evans to a new level of fame. The actor previously admitted that he turned down two of Marvel’s offers to play the superhero from Brooklyn because the character has no “real darkness.” He accepted the role though and went on to star in several films as Captain America.

In 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Captain America had a standout moment when he wielded Thor’s hammer (which was hinted at in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”). He also finally got his happy ending with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and passed his shield on to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

With his Marvel days over, Evans has moved on to other projects. He currently stars in the whodunnit film “Knives Out,” which was directed by Rian Johnson and has received glowing reviews.

Next, the 38-year-old actor will star on an eight-episode thriller called “Defending Jacob,” which is based on a novel and will be released on Apple TV Plus.

Chyler Leigh portrayed Janey Briggs, an unpopular girl who loved to paint.

caption Chyler Leigh in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

The character was a parody of Laney Boggs from “She’s All That,” who similarly sported overalls, wore glasses, and had an artistic side.

Leigh stars as Alex Danvers on The CW’s “Supergirl.”

caption Chyler Leigh in April 2018. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

After starring in “NATM,” Leigh landed roles on shows like “Girls Club,” “The Practice,” and “Reunion.” She joined ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” during season three as Lexie Gray, the younger half-sibling of Meredith Grey.

She played the character until season eight and a few years later landed the role of Kara Danvers’s (Melissa Benoist) older adoptive sister, Alex Danvers on “Supergirl.” The CW series is currently in its fifth season.

Leigh has been married to actor Nathan West since 2002 and the couple has three children together.

Jaime Pressly played head cheerleader and Queen B Priscilla.

caption Jaime Pressly in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

She broke up with Jake at the start of the movie and, in typical mean girl fashion, threw a drink at Janey while at a house party.

Pressly currently stars on the CBS comedy “Mom” alongside Anna Faris and Allison Janney.

Pressly has starred in a variety of movies and TV shows over the years. She’s guest-starred on shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Entourage” and appeared in movies like “I Love You, Man” and “Bad Girls.” Her role as Joy Turner on “My Name is Earl” earned her a Primetime Emmy in 2007 and a Golden Globe nomination.

Pressly also voiced a character on Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and the 2008 animated movie “Horton Hears a Who!”

In 2007, Pressly welcomed her first child, a son named Dezi James, with then-fiancé Eric Cubiche. She went on to marry to lawyer Simran Singh and the pair split in 2011. In October 2017, Pressly welcomed twin boys named Leo and Lenon with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

Eric Christian Olsen starred as Austin, one of Jake’s friends.

caption Eric Christian Olsen in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

He tricked Jake into admitting that he only befriended Janey because of the bet they made.

Olsen currently stars as Marty Deeks on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

caption Eric Christian Olsen in November 2019. source Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Olsen went on to star in movies like “The Hot Chick,” “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd,” and “License to Wed.” He also teamed up with Evans again for the 2004 thriller “Cellular” with Jason Statham and Kim Basinger.

The actor also appeared on shows like “Brothers & Sisters” and “Community.” Olsen joined “NCIS: Los Angeles” in 2010 and the series is now in its 11th season.

Olsen has been married to actress Sarah Wright since 2012 and they have two children: son Wyatt (born in 2013) and daughter Esmé (born in 2016).

Janey’s best friend, Ricky Lipman, was played by Eric Jungmann.

caption Eric Jungmann in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

He was “madly in love” with Janey and recited a poem about her during English class, but the feelings weren’t mutual.

Jungmann has primarily guest-starred on TV shows in recent years.

caption Eric Jungmann in “Of Fortune and Gold.” source Prominence Films

Jungmann, who appeared in the 1999 movie “Varsity Blues,” starred in smaller films like “Of Fortune and Gold” and “Shotgun.” He also guest-starred on “Veronica Mars,” “True Blood,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Criminal Minds.”

Mia Kirshner portrayed Catherine Wyler, Jake’s sister who had a dysfunctional crush on him.

caption Mia Kirshner in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

She gave Janey a makeover by removing her glasses and letting her hair down from its ponytail.

Kirshner recently starred in Lifetime’s movie based on the real-life college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

caption Mia Kirshner in 2018. source Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

She portrayed Bethany Slade, who was based on Loughlin.

Kirshner also appeared on shows like “24” and “The L Word.” She played late actress Elizabeth Short in 2006’s “The Black Dhalia” and played Isobel Flemming, Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) biological mom, on “The Vampire Diaries.”

You may have also seen her playing Amanda Grayson on “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Deon Richmond played Malik, who called himself “the token black guy” of the film.

caption Deon Richmond in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

He had a few different hairstyles throughout the movie.

Richmond’s most recent role was on the sitcom “That Show Called Arif.”

caption Deon Richmond in August 2011. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Richmond, who rose to fame as Kenny on “The Cosby Show” and Jordan Bennett on “Sister, Sister,” appeared in a few films after “NATM.” This includes “The Blues” and “FDR: American Badass!” He also starred on the show “Teachers” and guest-starred on the series finale of USA’s “Psych.”

Ron Lester starred as Reggie Ray, another member of Jake’s inner circle.

caption Ron Lester in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

Like Jake, he was also on the football team.

Lester died in 2016 due to liver and kidney failure.

caption Ron Lester died in 2016. source Major Dodge/YouTube

The “Varsity Blues” star was 45 at the time. His final role was in the 2015 drama “Racing Legacy.” He was also the writer, director, and producer of the movie.

Cody McMains played Mitch Briggs, Janey’s younger brother.

caption Cody McMains in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

He and his friends made a pact to lose their virginities.

McMains appeared on “90210” and the short-lived series “10 Things I Hate About You.”

caption Cody McMains on “10 Things I Hate About You.” source Freeform

After “NATM,” the “Bring It On” star landed roles on “Everwood,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Monk.” He played Keith on Freeform’s TV adaptation of “10 Things” and appeared on three episodes of “90210.”

His most recent role was in a 2018 short called “Chroma Blind.”

Sam Huntington portrayed Ox, one of Mitch’s friends.

caption Sam Huntington in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

At the prom, he and Catherine realized that they had an odd connection.

Huntington stars as Noah on NBC’s “Good Girls.”

Huntington guest-starred on “CSI: Miami,” “Veronica Mars,” and “iZombie.” He also had starring roles on the Syfy series “Being Human” and Fox’s “Rosewood.”

You may have seen the actor in “Psych: The Movie” and ABC’s “A Million Little Things.”

Samm Levine starred as Bruce, another freshman who was friends with Mitch.

caption Samm Levine in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

The character had traits similar to Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” and Jim Levenstein from “American Pie.”

Levine’s most recent role was on the Netflix sitcom “No Good Nick.”

caption Samm Levine in August 2019. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Levine has guest-starred on plenty of shows over the years, from Disney Channel favorites “That’s So Raven” and “K.C. Undercover” to “Veronica Mars” and “Entourage.”

He has also appeared in movies like “Inglorious Basterds” and “I Love You, Beth Cooper.” In addition, Levine has competed on the game show “Movie Trivia Schmoedown.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher played Sandy Sue.

caption JoAnna Garcia Swisher in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

She landed a spot on the cheerleading team after auditioning.

Garcia Swisher went on to star as Ariel on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

caption JoAnna Garcia Swisher in July 2019. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The show ended in 2018 after seven seasons. Garcia Swisher starred as one of Reba McEntire’s daughters on the show “Reba” before landing a role as Megan Smith on the short-lived CW series “Privileged.”

She also had roles on “Gossip Girl,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Royal Pains,” and “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

She married Nick Swisher in 2010 and they have two daughters named Emerson and Sailor.

Lacey Chabert played Amanda Becker, who Mitch had a crush on.

caption Lacey Chabert in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

She was one of the popular girls at school.

Nowadays, Chabert is known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

caption Lacey Chabert in October 2019. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Chabert had some of the most memorable lines in the hit teen movie. She has been in more than 10 Hallmark movies and was also in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”

In January 2014, the actress revealed that she quietly married David Nehdar. The couple has a daughter named Mimi, who was born in 2016.

Randy Quaid played Mr. Briggs, Janey’s quirky but supportive dad.

caption Randy Quaid as Mr. Briggs in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

Janey’s mom died when she was 6 years old.

Quaid’s most recent role was in the 2018 comedy “Weight.”

caption Randy Quaid in January 2008. source Randall Michelson/WireImage

Quaid, who’s the sibling of “Parent Trap” star Dennis Quaid, went on to earn a Golden Globes nomination for his supporting role as “Colonel” Tom Parker on the 2005 miniseries “Elvis.”

Riley Smith appeared as Les, who started dating Priscilla after she broke up with Jake.

caption Riley Smith in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

He always walked around with a camcorder and looked nearly identical to Wes Bentley in the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

Jake punched him at one point for “being really weird.”

Smith stars as Ryan Hudson on The CW’s “Nancy Drew.”

caption Riley Smith in August 2019. source Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Smith has starred on plenty of shows, including “24,” “90210,” “Nashville,” “Life Sentence,” and “Proven Innocent.”

In August 2019, he welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Ashli Robson.

Josh Radnor had a minor role as a tour guide at John Hughes High School.

caption Josh Radnor in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

He later popped up at a house party and at the senior prom.

Radnor most notably portrayed Ted Mosby on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.”

“NATM” was Radnor’s first film and four years later, he gained popularity with his starring role on “HIMYM.” The show lasted for nine seasons from 2005-2014 and centered on Ted Mosby telling his kids about all the experiences that led to him meeting their mom.

Radnor has since appeared on the PBS drama “Mercy Street” and NBC’s “Rise.”

Molly Ringwald, who starred in several iconic teen movies, played a flight attendant.

caption Molly Ringwald in “Not Another Teen Movie.” source Columbia Pictures

She called out Jake for stealing lines from “She’s All That” and “Pretty in Pink” when he tried to apologize to Janey at the airport.

Ringwald plays Mary Andrews, Archie’s mom, on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

Ringwald went on to appear as Shailene Woodley’s on-screen mother on the drama series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” which lasted for five seasons on Freeform.

Recently, the “Pretty in Pink” star played Mrs. Flynn in the Netflix rom-com “The Kissing Booth.”

Ringwald made her first appearance on “Riverdale” during season one. After costar Luke Perry (who played ex-husband Fred Andrews) died and the character was killed off at the start of season four, Mary Andrews decided to stay in Riverdale for a bit longer to be Archie’s guardian.