‘Not the first time the PM is shocked’: Najib hits back at Mahathir, who said he was shocked that Najib was shocked

Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad and former PM Najib Razak are battling over who is more shocked, following a court order over an ongoing 1MDB trial on Monday (Nov 11).

Najib, 66, who has been accused of misappropriating RM42 million (US$10 million) in SRC International funds, was ordered by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 11 to defend himself against all seven charges of abuse of power and criminal breach of trust, Bernama reported.

His lawyer later told reporters the Pekan MP was “shocked to be called for defence”, as he had provided arguments and evidence against the prosecution and expected the charges to be dropped.

Najib himself said on Facebook that he would give “ a sworn testimony”, let himself be questioned by the prosecution, and call in defense witnesses “for the first time in this SRC case”.

“This time, defense witnesses will be given the opportunity to give a true picture and prove my innocence. Insya Allah (God willing), this is an opportunity to clear my name,” he added.

Following the post, PM Mahathir said he was taken aback by Najib’s response to the High Court order, Bernama said in a separate report.

“I am shocked (that) he is shocked,” the PM said.

According to Bernama, Mahathir added that Najib’s trial had taken many months, followed the law, and that he was even granted bail to participate in by-elections.

“All this nonsense you get from him because we are being lenient and we follow the rule of law,” Bernama quoted the PM as saying.

Najib subsequently hit back with a post pointing out other occasions the outcomes of court cases were also regarded as shocking.

Hari ini, PM ke-7 kata dia terkejut bahawa peguam saya kata saya terkejut dengan keputusan Mahkamah saya perlu membela… Posted by Najib Razak on Monday, 11 November 2019

He referenced a statement by Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in September last year after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was abruptly acquitted in a corruption case.

In the statement, the MACC said it was “shocked by the Court’s decision” to acquit Lim after the prosecution dropped charges accusing him of using his position to buy a bungalow below market value.

Najib also raised an occasion in 2017 where DAP head Lim Kit Siang expressed shock after investigations following Bank Negara Malaysia’s RM30 billion Forex losses were deemed to require no further action.

“This is not the first time the 7th PM has been shocked,” he added.

