Notable speakers to attend MIPIM Asia Summit 2019

Staying ahead of the curve with insights on Asian industry trends

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 October 2019 – Despite Sino-U.S. trade tensions, the future of the Asian property market remains promising and lucrative, attracting capital from financial institutions all over the world. MIPIM Asia Summit sits at the intersection of global, economic, societal and technological trends impacting the real estate industry. Property magnates, investment experts and tech gurus are among the top talents who will speak at MIPIM Asia 2019 on November 26-27.





The MIPIM Asia Summit agenda gives a unique opportunity to showcase the future of the built environment that will enable economic growth, sustainable performance and community cohesion within the region. More than 30 leading speakers will address the 950-strong audience over the course of a packed two-day conference programme with an overarching theme of “Engaging the Future of Asian Markets”.





The summit aims to highlight Asia Pacific inbound and outbound investment flows, regional development opportunities and retail real estate trends through a list of key industry luminaries of the Asian property industry. Dr. Y K Pang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, will inaugurate MIPIM Asia 2019 with a speech on Nov 26 at the opening ceremony. Ms. Isabel Fan, Regional Director of Tesla, and Gloria Siu, Assistant General Manager of K11 Concepts Ltd., will shed light on how the retail sector is diversifying into mixed-use schemes to improve customer experience.





Stanley Ching, Senior Managing Director of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, and Christopher Lee, Managing Director & Head of Corporate Ratings, Asia Pacific, S&P Global Ratings, are amongst the many prominent speakers. They will weigh in on investment strategies in the Greater Bay Area and the trajectory of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.





Regional heavyweights such as Mr. Justin Chiu from Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited and Mr. Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners are hosting the highly anticipated annual “Meet the Chairmen” seminar, encouraging open dialogue regarding the future of Asia’s property markets. Ms. Vanessa Cheung, Group Managing Director of Nan Fung Development, will also showcase how Nan Fung successfully transformed from a textile manufacturer into a global conglomerate with investment interests around the world.





All talks and seminars will take place at MIPIM Asia’s conference venue, the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, where more than 950 delegates from across the region are expected to gather for what is recognised as APAC’s premier property conference and networking summit.





For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.





To register as press, please contact MIPIM Asia local PR partner.





Follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn





About MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific organised by Reed MIDEM, is widely seen as a “must-attend” event for leading industry professionals. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM — the world’s property market – is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 26,800 delegates attended in 2019 with 6,380 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.





About Reed MIDEM:

Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK Summit in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong SAR, MIPIM PropTech NYC in New York, MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris, MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong SAR for the tech and real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and MAPIC Food in Milan, and MAPIC India in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com





About Reed Exhibitions:

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com



