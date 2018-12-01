George H.W. Bush gave Bill Clinton key advice in a graceful note left in the Oval Office

Former President Bill Clinton shared former President George H.W. Bush’s letter to him he found upon entering the White House after his 1993 inauguration.

Former President Bill Clinton shared former President George H.W. Bush’s letter to him he found upon entering the White House after his 1993 inauguration.

In an article for the Washington Post published after Bush’s passing, Clinton detailed his close relationship with his once-political rival and shared a photo of a hand-written note on White House stationery dated January 20, 1993.

The letter reads:

“Dear Bill,

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.

Good Luck – George”

Leaving notes for the office’s successor is a long-standing tradition among American presidents, and Clinton said Bush’s note best captured the “honorable, gracious and decent man.”

Clinton described their unlikely friendship that was rooted in mutual respect even after they faced off for months in the tense 1992 presidential election. Clinton wrote that despite their disagreements, they respected each other’s opinion because “honest debate strengthens democracy.”

Former first lady Hillary Clinton shared the letter on Instagram in June, saying it made her tear up and signified “the America we love.”

As news of Bush’s passing spread Saturday, leaders from across the world released statements that praised the 41st president for his civility and deft cooperation with other countries.

In a separate statement Saturday, Clinton described his memories of Bush as a kind and loving family man.

“I will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed,” Clinton wrote. “From the moment I met him as a young governor invited to his home in Kennebunkport, I was struck by the kindness he showed to Chelsea, by his innate and genuine decency, and by his devotion to Barbara, his children, and their growing brood.”

Many took the chance to recall Bush’s core belief in politics as service and the need for civility across parties.