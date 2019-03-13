Like a scene straight out of ‘The Notebook,’ couple married almost six decades die hours apart holding hands

caption Will and Judy Webb were married for 56 years. source FOX 2 Detroit News

The couple met when they were 14 years old and started out as friends, but the relationship quickly grew into something more. They married in 1963 and raised three daughters.

A few months ago, Judy experienced complications from a routine surgery. The next day, the couple’s daughters found Will collapsed on the floor.

The couple was ultimately reunited in hospice. Will died first, followed by Judy a few hours later.

Allie and Noah’s love in “The Notebook” is a storybook romance -from kissing in the rain, to the movie’s iconic last scene in which they both die peacefully holding hands.

But, as evident by a Michigan couple married for almost six decades, it isn’t something that just happens in the movies.

The couple met at the age of 14 in Detroit and started out as friends, said their daughter Marybeth Webb. They dated – and were even engaged – to other people. But the two later found themselves single, and Judy decided to start writing to Will while he was serving abroad during the Korean War. Webb said that her parents wrote the entire time he was in the Army, and, gradually, the friendship blossomed into something more.

The couple were married in February 1963.

caption Will and Judy Webb at their wedding in 1963. source FOX 2 Detroit News

“They always had their arms on each other. If she was away five minutes, he would say ‘Where’s mama, have you seen mama?” Lori Thomas, one of the couple’s daughters, told FOX 2 Detroit.

“If you have someone you truly love you should fight for it,” Ann Warren, another daughter added. “They fought for their love every day.”

That fight became more obvious a few months ago after Judy experienced complications from a routine surgery. “She ended up coding from it,” Lori Thomas said. “My father watched it and broke.”

The next morning, the couple’s daughters discovered their father had collapsed, heartbroken over his wife’s prognosis. He was taken to a different hospital but they experienced similar symptoms.

“She would get a fever from her infection; he would get a fever and they couldn’t figure out where his was coming from because there was no source,” Marybeth Webb, the couple’s daughter, told FOX 2 Detroit. “She ended up with encephalopathy as a complication from the antibiotic she was on; he ended up with encephalopathy.”

The couple was ultimately reunited in hospice. Ann Warren said that the last thing her father said was, “Mama!” after his wife was brought into the room. Their daughters pushed the beds together so they could hold hands in their final moments. Will died first, followed by Judy a few hours later.

“We are suffering the loss of our parents at the same time and that’s horrid,” Marybeth Webb told FOX 2, adding, “they will never have to suffer the loss of each other.”