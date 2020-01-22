The Notorious B.I.G. was quoted during Trump’s Senate trial by a House impeachment manager from Brooklyn

caption The Notorious B.I.G. was quoted on the Senate floor by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday night. source Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries quoted The Notorious B.I.G., a fellow Brooklyn native, in a speech during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday.

Jeffries, one of the House impeachment managers, was responding to Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow after he asked “Why are we here?”

“We are here, sir, because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries went on to quote the late rapper’s song “Juicy,” stating, “And if you don’t know, now you know.”

He represents New York’s 8th congressional district, which includes parts of Brooklyn, and has quoted The Notorious B.I.G. in Congress before.

Did @RepJeffries just end his remarks with a Biggie shoutout? pic.twitter.com/k7mWLHZ3DV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2020

This was not the first time Jeffries has quoted Biggie, a fellow Brooklyn native, in Congress.

Jeffries offered a tribute to Biggie, whose real name is Christopher Wallace, on the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death in August 2017. The New York Democrat rapped lyrics from “Juicy” before touting Biggie’s “rags-to-riches life story,” referring to it as “the classic embodiment of the American dream.”

“Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever,” Jeffries said at the time, referring to the drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, that resulted in Biggie’s death.

Jeffries represents New York’s 8th congressional district, which includes parts of Brooklyn. In his August 2017 tribute to the rapper, Jeffries said, “I’ve got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised.”

“We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip-hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G. Where Brooklyn at?” Jeffries went on to say during the 2017 tribute.

Earlier this month, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Biggie will be among the institution’s 2020 inductees.

