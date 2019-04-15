The fire in Notre-Dame Cathedral is too high for firefighters to reach

The fire at Notre-Dame’s Cathedral in Paris is so high on the building that firefighters are having trouble reaching it by boat and truck, CNN reported.

The fire broke out at about 6:50 p.m. local time and within the hour, the iconic cathedral’s spire, which climbed to a height of 295 feet, had collapsed due to flames.

A church spokesman told French media that after the building’s spire collapsed the cathedral’s frame caught on fire.

Due to the height of the building, firefighters were having trouble putting out flames. Some firefighters were having difficulty getting to the scene of the blaze because of the rush-hour traffic, CNN reported.

Media: CNN's Hadas Gold and Melissa Bell in Paris confirm that although fire trucks, boats are at the scene the height of Notre Dame is more than they can handle.

Police have not reported any deaths and it’s unclear how the fires started. Social media users have shared photos of flames and smoke shooting from the cathedral’s roof.

The fire was “potentially linked” to renovations in the building, firefighters told Huffington Post France.

The cathedral was in the midst of a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on its spire, the Associated Press reported. That renovation was part of a larger $150 million euro ($169 million) restoration project. Just last week, more than a dozen statues were transported to the south of France for restoration work.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fire “terrible” in a tweet about the blaze. She said officials were working to control the flames and asked everyone to respect security blocking off the area.

The cathedral is one of Paris’s most famous monuments and has been standing for centuries. The medieval structure was completed in the 12th century and attracts more than 13 million visitors a year.