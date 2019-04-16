Before-and-after photos show how the devastating Notre-Dame Cathedral fire has changed the Paris skyline

Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire Monday.

Firefighters contained the fire and salvaged most of the structure by Tuesday morning, but the cathedral still sustained considerable damage.

The cathedral’s iconic spire collapsed, but its twin towers appear to remain intact.

Authorities are working to determine how the fire began, and French billionaires have pledged over $675 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame.

But the city skyline will look considerably different for the foreseeable future.

Flames engulfed the beloved Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday.

The more than 850-year-old structure, which has been standing since the 12th century, has long been one of the most iconic landmarks in the city of Paris.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and spare the structure from complete destruction by Tuesday morning, according to CNN. However, the historic building still sustained significant damage, with devastating footage of its iconic spire collapsing and photos showing what remains inside the cathedral.

While authorities are working to determine how the fire began, and French billionaires are joining together to pledge over $675 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame, the City of Lights’ skyline will look considerably different for the foreseeable future.

Notre-Dame Cathedral has been a Parisian focal point for over 850 years.

Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The cathedral was initially constructed in 1163, and was completed in the 13th century. Hundreds of years later, the building has been known as a beacon of spirituality for practicing Catholics across the globe and one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations.

Located on the banks of the Seine, the cathedral is perhaps the most recognizable fixture in Paris’ skyline outside of the Eiffel Tower.

Notre-Dame Cathedral as seen from across the Seine.

Notre-Dame was easy to spot thanks to its iconic, towering spire.

On Monday, April 15, 2019, the Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the massive fire and spare the structure from complete destruction by Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

While authorities are still working to determine how the fire began, it’s clear that the cathedral has sustained significant damage.

While French billionaires have pledged to help rebuild Notre-Dame, the City of Lights’ skyline will look considerably different for the foreseeable future.

Before, Notre-Dame Cathedral was visible even from outside Paris’ 4th arrondissement.

Notre-Dame Cathedral before the fire.

As evidenced by the photo, the building’s tallest, most recognizable feature was its spire.

But after flames torched the building’s wooden roof, Notre-Dame’s spire collapsed.

Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fall of the spire.

Videos from bystanders showed the steeple buckle and tumble into a ball of flames. The spire, which was initially added to the cathedral as a bell tower in 1852, fell at around 8 p.m. local time.

Photos of the building after firefighters extinguished the flames have begun to emerge.

The cathedral looks significantly different from the back.

Before the fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral glowed against the night sky and reflected off the Seine.

Notre-Dame Cathedral before the fire.

Notre-Dame’s spire stretched 300 feet into the air.

Without the steeple, Notre-Dame is not the same.

The spire’s absence has significantly changed the building’s character.

An aerial view shows just how prominent Notre-Dame Cathedral was compared to its surroundings.

An aerial view of Notre-Dame Cathedral at night.

The rest of the 4th arrondissement is predominantly comprised of low-rise buildings.

And while the cathedral’s hulking towers still stand, its imprint on the Parisian skyline looks very different.

It remains to be seen when reconstruction of the iconic structure will begin, but until then the Parisian skyline will look considerably different.