Heartbreaking photos show the 800-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris burning to the ground

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday, causing devastating damage to the structure.

Notre-Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media that “nothing will remain” of the cathedral’s frame when the fire is finally put out.

The cathedral was in the midst of a $169-million restoration project when the fire broke out.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday evening, destroying the structure in the heart of French’s capital.

It remains unclear how the fire started. The 800-year-old cathedral was in the middle of a $6.8 million renovation project on the spire, the Associated Press reported. That renovation was part of a larger $169 million restoration project.

Flames first engulfed the iconic cathedral’s roof – taking down the building’s spire – before spreading to its wooden frame. Firefighters had trouble reaching the flames due to the cathedral’s height; its spire was 295 feet high.

Police have not reported any deaths or injuries as a result of the blaze. Officials hope to salvage relics that were inside at the time of the fire, including The Crown of Thorns.

Here’s what the Notre-Dame looked like as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris broke out at 6:50 p.m. local time.

Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire in Paris, France on April 15, 2019.

It remains unclear how the fire started. The cathedral was undergoing a $150 million euro restoration project.

The cathedral's spire collapsed less than an hour after the fire began.

The cathedral’s spire collapsed less than an hour after the fire began.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the blaze due to the height of the cathedral.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the blaze due to the height of the cathedral.

Notre-Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media that "nothing will remain" of the cathedral's frame.

Officials said relics were inside the Notre-Dame at the time of the blaze, and firefighters raced to save them.

Officials said relics were inside the Notre-Dame at the time of the blaze, and firefighters raced to save them.

People gathered on the Seine River to watch the blaze.

People gathered on the Seine River to watch the blaze.

A spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN that it has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out at the start of Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter.

The cathedral is constructed primarily of limestone and its roof is made from wood.

More than 13,000 oak trees were cut to construct its roof. The supports are even called a “forêt” (or forest), because they’re enormous pieces of oak.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fire “terrible” in a tweet, and asked everyone to respect security blocking off the area where officials were working to control the flames.

She said officials were working to control the flames and asked everyone to respect security blocking off the area.

The cathedral is one of Paris’s most famous monuments and has been standing for centuries.

Notre-Dame has survived multiple wars, but the blaze may be too much for it to withstand.

Firefighters worked into the night to put out the massive blaze.

caption Sparks fill the air as Paris Fire brigade members spray water to extinguish flames as the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris source REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A French Interior Ministry official said firefighters might not be able to save the building.

People across Paris gathered to pray as the cathedral burned down.