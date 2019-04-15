Watch the moment the iconic spire on top of Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses

caption The Notre-Dame Cathedral spire fell in the fire. source YouTube

The spire on top of the Notre-Dame Cathedral has collapsed in the middle of a raging fire.

Videos of the spire falling have been circulating around the internet.

Though it was a later addition to the building, the spire is one of the most recognizable parts of the landmark church.

The structure fell at around 8 p.m. local time in the middle of a raging fire that engulfed the church on Monday. Thousands a viewers watched parts of the building crumble on online livestreams.

Notre-Dame Cathedral is one of France’s most renowned monuments, originally finished in the 12th century. The spire, which was originally built as a bell tower, has been standing since 1852. It was adorned with copper statues of the 12 apostles of the New Testament.

Videos of the spire’s collapse made the rounds on social media.

BREAKING VIDEO! THE SPIRE AT THE NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL HAS JUST COLLAPSED.pic.twitter.com/p1zTyPNXXD — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) April 15, 2019

La flèche de Notre-Dame vient de s'effondrer sous les exclamations horrifiées des gens #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/kfLNt7rhsZ — Wladimir Garcin-Berson (@vladogb) April 15, 2019

The fire broke out at around 6:50 p.m. local time. The cause is still unclear, although the building was reportedly undergoing renovations. French authorities confirmed that firefighters and first responders are on the scene.

The cathedral is constructed primarily of limestone – a flammable stone – and has a roof made from wood.