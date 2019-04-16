15 photos show how the Notre-Dame Cathedral became one of the world’s most beloved landmarks

caption The Notre-Dame Cathedral is one of the most iconic landmarks in Paris. source Maziarz/ Shutterstock

The Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire on Monday before being extinguished on Tuesday morning.

The cathedral has become an important Parisian landmark thanks to its historic architecture and beautiful interior.

Photos of the cathedral’s architecture and throughout its history show why it’s considered such an iconic landmark.

While authorities continue working to determine the cause of the blaze, French billionnaires have pledged over $675 million to rebuild the Notre-Dame.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire on Monday before being extinguished on Tuesday morning. The fire caused much damage to the popular landmark, including its iconic spire.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blaze, and French billionnaires have pledged over $675 million to rebuild the Notre-Dame.

The beloved cathedral has been one of the most popular sites in Paris for hundreds of years, and for good reason. The exterior has been considered a prime example of French Gothic architecture, while the interior is just as breathtaking with its colorful stained glass windows and beautiful organ. It has also been an important place of worship for many.

See how the Notre-Dame Cathedral became such an iconic landmark below.

The cathedral was built on the Île de la Cité beginning in 1163.

According to The New York Times, construction was completed in 1345.

Several important historical events have taken place inside the cathedral since its construction.

As the New York Times notes, Henri VI of England was crowned King of France in the cathedral during his coronation in 1431, close to 100 years after it was built. The Times also notes that Notre-Dame was where Napoleon Bonaparte was crowned as emperor in 1804.

The cathedral underwent a major renovation in the 1800s.

According to the Washington Post, the popularity of Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” caused renewed interest in restoring the neglected building.

The building quickly became an iconic landmark for Paris.

It has long been admired for its medieval, Gothic-style architecture.

The cathedral’s two bell towers have become one of its most recognizable features.

The photo above shows the towers photographed from the spire.

The cathedral’s towers became the site of a tightrope stunt in 1971.

Many people gathered as tightrope walker Philippe Petit walked atop a wire stretched between the two towers. Petit would later go on to walk between the World Trade Center towers in New York City in 1974.

Both the towers and spire have become an instantly recognizable part of the city’s skyline.

The spire collapsed during Monday’s fire, though the towers were salvaged.

The gargoyles lining the top of the building are another of its most famous features.

According to the BBC, the gargoyles were originally designed with water spouts to help move rainwater off of the stonework.

The interior of the cathedral has been considered by many to be just as breathtaking as the exterior.

The photo above shows lighting fixtures that were installed in 2014, according to the Associated Press.

The choir organ has become an iconic feature of the cathedral’s interior.

CNN reported that the organ survived the fire.

Many gathered to celebrate the cathedral’s 850th anniversary in December 2012.

The cathedral received nine new bells as part of the celebration.

The cathedral often has a Christmas tree set in front during the holiday season.

The cathedral has been an increasingly popular destination during the holiday season.

The iconic landmark was illuminated for the Dame de Cœur light show in November 2017.

The light show was held to celebrate the centenary of the First World War.

Before the devastating fire, renovations were planned for the cathedral.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 16 copper statues were removed and taken to southwest France for restoration work as part of a $6.8 million renovation project on Thursday before Monday’s fire.

Though the fire caused major damage, many artifacts and features of the building have remained intact.

Though the cathedral’s iconic spire fell, the two towers appear to be intact. Several artifacts such as the crown of thorns were also salvaged.

