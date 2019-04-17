The stunningly detailed re-creation of Notre-Dame Cathedral in an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game could help with the rebuilding efforts. Here’s what it looks like up close.

A fire ravaged the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 800-year-old landmark.

French game publisher Ubisoft, the company behind “Assassin’s Creed Unity,” could be an unlikely source of help: The game contains a lavishly detailed, historically accurate depiction of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The game is set during the French Revolution, and it allows players to explore every inch of Notre-Dame as its main centerpiece. New videos showcase what it looks like.

The structure, including its two main towers, remains intact, but its spire collapsed before firefighters could contain the blaze. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the famous cathedral, tweeting in French: “We will rebuild it. All together.”

One potential source of help in those efforts is the 2014 video game “Assassin’s Creed Unity,” which is set in Paris.

That’s because the game, which takes place during the French Revolution, has a lavishly detailed, historically accurate depiction of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

caption It’s actually the main centerpiece of the game’s version of late-1700s Paris. source Ubisoft

In the wake of this week’s fire at Notre-Dame, YouTube users have started creating detailed walkthroughs of the cathedral in game. Given the game’s graphical fidelity and stunningly accurate depiction, these walkthroughs offer an amazing opportunity to pore over every inch of the cathedral.

caption Due to the French Revolution setting, the cathedral is dressed up in some era-appropriate revolutionary signage: “La liberté ou la mort,” reads a banner strung over the main entryway. source Ubisoft

The game’s main character, a Frenchman named Arno, is able to explore the entire cathedral, both inside and out. From the stunning interior …

… to impossible overhead shots you couldn’t actually experience in real life. In fact, a signature element of “Assassin’s Creed” games is the ability to climb to the very top of iconic structures.

As detailed in a 2014 feature published in The Verge, Caroline Miousse, an Ubisoft level artist, spent two years poring over details of the cathedral to create as accurate a depiction as possible in the game.

“I made some other stuff in the game, but 80% of my time was spent on the Notre-Dame,” she said at the time.

While the effort to rebuild the iconic cathedral could benefit from the designers’ work, it’s unclear whether their work will be referenced.

One YouTube user’s extremely thorough walkthrough offers a much deeper look at the game’s lovingly detailed re-creation of Notre-Dame Cathedral — check it out below.