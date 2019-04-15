A massive fire is gutting Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris: ‘Nothing will remain from the frame’

People have been sharing videos and photos of fire and smoke plumes above the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Firefighters told Huffington Post France that the fire started in the building’s attic and was “potentially linked” to renovations.

The cathedral is one of Paris’s most famous monuments and has been standing for centuries.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is engulfed in a massive blaze.

It remains unclear how the building caught fire, but Paris Police confirmed in a tweet that emergency responders and firefighters were on scene and urged people to stay away from the area.

The cathedral’s spire, which climbed to a height of 295 feet, collapsed, and now the entire frame is on fire.

Notre-Dame spokesman Andre Finot said that the entire wooden interior of the landmark would likely be destroyed.

“Nothing will remain from the frame,” he said.

A spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN that it has launched an investigation into the blaze.

The fire broke out at 6:50 p.m. local time on Monday, the start of Catholic Holy Week, a Notre-Dame spokesperson told the French-language website, Le Figaro.

The fire was “potentially linked” to renovations in the building, firefighters told Huffington Post France.

The cathedral was in the midst of a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) project to repair the building’s spire, the Associated Press reported. That renovation was part of a larger $150 million euro ($169 million) restoration project.

The New York Times spoke to cathedral spokesperson André Finot, who said the fire was started in the spire of the cathedral. The cathedral is constructed primarily of limestone – a flammable stone – and has a roof made from wood. The Notre-Dame had previously been referred to as a “forest” because of the more than 13,000 oak trees that were cut to construct its roof.

BREAKING VIDEO! THE SPIRE AT THE NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL HAS JUST COLLAPSED.pic.twitter.com/p1zTyPNXXD — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame de Paris ???? courage aux pompiers… pic.twitter.com/wnwDK6csaS — Romain Pigenel (@Romain_Pigenel) April 15, 2019

Dramatique incendie qui ravage actuellement Notre-Dame de Paris pic.twitter.com/60y0puGK9d — Tom MASSON (@MassonTom1) April 15, 2019

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fire “terrible” in a tweet about the blaze. She said officials were working to control the flames and asked everyone to respect security blocking off the area.

The cathedral is one of Paris’s most famous monuments and has been standing for centuries. The medieval structure was completed in the 12th century and is one of Paris’s most popular attractions.

The building, which was featured in Victor Hugo’s classic novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame,” welcomes around 13 million visitors a year.