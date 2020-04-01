It’s been almost a year since Notre Dame was ravaged by fire. Here’s what’s being done to save it and where the $954 million promised by France’s super-rich is.

caption A photo of the spire of Notre Dame collapsing on April 15, 2019, and a photo of two tourists posing in front of it during the coronavirus pandemic on March 20, 2020. source Getty/Getty

On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, causing the roof and spire to collapse.

French billionaires, wealthy families, and corporations rushed to pledge their money to rebuild the monument, amassing a total of 850 million euros ($954 million) in the proceeding days.

But for six months the money was nowhere to be seen, as repairs were propped up by $39 million in small donations from 46,000 people and 60 enterprises.

Fondation Notre Dame, the largest of the four official charities for the cathedral’s reparations, told Insider on March 31 that all its donors have gone through with their pledges. The three other official charities have not responded to Insider’s request for comment.

But the coronavirus pandemic has delayed vital repair work, and 551 tons of melted metal lattice precariously perched on the roof may come down at any minute and destroy more of the landmark.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On April 15, 2019, the cathedral of Notre-Dame, a jewel of Gothic architecture in central Paris, collapsed after a fire tore through its upper levels.

It took hours for the blaze to be contained and, despite no human casualties, there was an outpouring of grief at the devastation. Parisians wept openly in the streets.

In the 72 hours after the fire, a clutch of wealthy French magnates clamored to pledge a total of 850 million euros ($954 million) to restore the cathedral.

But it took six months for the first billionaires to put pen to paper and make good on their promises, with the intervening repairs funded by small donations.

As the one-year anniversary of the fire approaches, the official charity for the cathedral has received all the major donations, while the coronavirus pandemic has delayed vital work to save the remaining structure from collapsing.

Here’s how the repair effort is going, and who paid up.

After Notre Dame cathedral was ravaged by fire on April 15, 2019, the nation’s super-rich promised hundreds of millions of euros to repair the landmark.

caption The steeple and spire of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapsing as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019. source GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The fire started during a 150 million euro ($170 million) renovation project on the spire, and melted the scaffolding constructed around it at the time. Investigators believe a smoldering cigarette or electrical glitch was to blame.

caption A tourist takes a selfie with Notre-Dame cathedral on December 18, 2019 in Paris. source Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Source: Insider

The day after the fire, on April 16, Bernard Arnault — France’s richest man and owner of LVMH — pledged 200 million euros. The French oil company Total promised 100 million euros soon after.

caption President Donald Trump and Bernard Arnault in October 2019. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Then François-Henri Pinault, the owner of Gucci, pledged 100 million euros, and L’Oréal and Bettencourt Schueller Foundation pledged 200 million euros between them.

caption François-Henri Pinault and his wife, actress Salma Hayek. source Scott Olson/Getty Image

Source: Business Insider

French companies including AXA, BNP Paribas, and JCDecaux had each promised sums of between 10 million and 20 millions euros.

caption Flames and smoke billow around the gargoyles decorating the roof and sides of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. source THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the major companies and bodies that donated:

LVMH: 200 million euros

Kering: 100 million euros

Total: 100 million euros

City of Paris: 50 million euros

JCDecaux: 20 million euros

Fimalac: 10 million euros

AXA: 10 million euros

Ile-de-France regional authority: 10 million euros

Société Général: 10 million euros

Walt Disney Company: 5 million euros

The Walt Disney Company, which is American, also pledged 5 million euros.

Source: Business Insider, Reuters

In total, some 850 million euros ($954 million) was promised by the country’s billionaires and major corporations.

caption The roof of Notre-Dame cathedral on April 15, 2019. source PATRICK ANIDJAR/AFP/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook had also pledged to donate shortly after the fire, though it’s not clear how much and whether the company has delivered on it.

caption A tweet from Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, pledging to donate to the relief effort. source Twitter/Tim Cook

In the days after the fire, authorities built scaffolding around the cathedral to protect the rest of the structure. The scaffolding around the spire had weighed 551 tons and melted in the fire, putting the roof and remaining site in jeopardy.

caption Priests celebrate the “Chemin de Croix” ceremony around Notre-Dame cathedral — with scaffolding erected around it — in Paris on April 19, 2019. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The scaffolding, which once consisted of 50,000 poles, had melted into one giant fused structure.

Source: Bloomberg

On May 29, 2019, the French parliament passed a law which said the spire should be restored to its “last known visual state.”

caption Notre Dame before the fire, with Viollet-le-Duc’s spire intact. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Source: Le Monde

But by July 15, three months after the fire, only 80 million euros had made its way to the four charities official permitted to collect on behalf of the cathedral.

caption Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze amid the metal scaffolding on April 15, 2019. source Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto/Getty

Source: France 24

“They want to know what exactly their money is being spent on and if they agree to it before they hand it over, and not just to pay employees’ salaries,” Andre Finot, senior press official at Notre-Dame, said of the billionaires.

caption Drone footage shows the damage done to Notre-Dame by Monday’s fire. source Ruptly

Source: Associated Press

In the meantime, small donors propped up the restoration. The Notre-Dame Foundation received 36 million euros ($39 million) from 46,000 individuals, 60 businesses, and 29 municipalities between April 15 and October 1.

caption The inside of Notre-Dame is pictured on April 16, 2019. source Amaury BLIN /AFP/Getty

Michel Aupetit, the Archbishop of Paris, said donations were as small as one euro.

Source: Associated Press

A sizable sum actually came from the US. By August 8, Americans had donated $2.45 million to the French Heritage Society for the cathedral’s repair.

caption The US and France have deep ties. There are dozens of places named after French monuments and Frenchmen, like Lafayette, Louisiana. source iStock / artiste9999

“For Americans, Notre-Dame represents so much more than a church or a monument,” Jennifer Herlein, the society’s executive director, told The Guardian.

“It brings about a feeling about France and Paris.”

It took some six months after the fire for the big donors to reemerge. In the week leading up to October 1, 2019, both Pinault and Arnault legally committed to fulfilling their promises, donating 300 million euros between them.

They are France’s two richest men, and the rival donations owe much to a decades-long rivalry.

Source: The Associated Press

On November 7, 2019, Total, the French oil giant, also announced that it had made good on its promise, and signed 100 million euros ($111 million) over to Notre Dame.

caption Total’s logo seen at a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. source REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Source: Associated Press

Meanwhile, a battle was brewing over the fate of the spire. In November, the cathedral’s chief architect said it must be remade as it was, while the military general overseeing the project told the architect to “shut his mouth” and called for a modern structure.

caption Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve speaking to Le Monde in 2017. source Le Monde

Philippe Villenueve, the chief architect, had wanted to replace the spire with an exact replica of the old one, while General Jean-Louis Georgelin – whom President Emmanuel Macron placed in charge of overseeing the reconstruction project – advocated building a “contemporary” new one.

Georgelin said in November, according to Agence France-Presse: “As for the chief architect, I have already explained that he should shut his mouth.”

The fight appears not to be over yet.

Villeneuve told The Wall Street Journal in February 2020: “Why rebuild the spire? Why do something else? This is a masterpiece on which we’re intervening. It’s iconic, like the Mona Lisa. How would you intervene on the Mona Lisa?”

The impact of the fire on Paris continued to be felt. The cathedral’s Christmas mass didn’t go ahead on December 25 for the first time in 230 years…

caption Notre Dame Cathedral is seen on December 18, 2019, work more than eight months after the fire that ravaged the emblematic monument. source Chesnot/Getty

“Today we can say that there is maybe a 50% chance that it will be saved. There is also 50% chance of scaffolding falling onto the three vaults, so as you can see the building is still very fragile,” the rector of the cathedral, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, said on Christmas Day.

Source: Business Insider

… and in August, two schools near the cathedral shut after it was discovered the fire had thrown toxic lead particles into Paris’ atmosphere.

caption Up to 150 workers were employed by the church to clean up the fire. source Philippe Lopez/Pool via Reuters

Scientists working inside the the cathedral have to strip naked, wear disposable suits, and don 900-euro protective masks, according to Science magazine.

“We’re taking five showers a day,” Thierry Zimmer, assistant director of LRMH, the lab overseeing the restoration of the cathedral, told Science.

Source: Wired

But there was some good news. As of March 31, 2020, Fondation Notre Dame — the largest of the four official charities for the cathedral’s reparations — has signed contracts with all the companies that pledged money to them.

caption Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre-Dame cathedral as it burned on April 16, 2020. source REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jean-Michel Mangeot, Fondation Notre Dame’s funding director, told Insider on March 31, 2020: “I can confirm that all the companies that committed to pay money for the restoration of the cathedral to the Notre Dame Foundation have either already paid it in full or have contracted to pay it as and when needs.”

There was “no risk that the amounts announced will not be paid or will only be paid partially,” he added.

Mangeot told Insider he could not confirm which companies had signed contracts with Fondation Notre Dame, however.

The three other charities – which are all smaller in size – have not responded to Insider’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, the 551-ton scaffolding constructed around the spire — which had melted in the fire — still threatens to fall and destroy even more of the cathedral.

caption Workers operate on the Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction site on March 11, 2020. source Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images

Experts say it is vital to stop the lump of melted steel mesh that was once scaffolding from collapsing.

Source: Bloomberg

The mission to remove the metal was to start on March 23, 2020, but was abandoned on March 15 due to restrictions on work caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

caption A couple wearing protective masks walk in front of Notre-Dame cathedral on March 20, 2020. source Chesnot/Getty Images

France’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown means no restoration work can be carried out on the structure, and officials are anxious that as every day passes the chance of the roof caving in increases.

caption A photo of the spire of Notre-Dame collapsing on April 15, 2019, and a photo of two tourists posing with masks amid the coronavirus on March 20, 2020. source Getty/Getty

While patrolling the site on March 21, 2020, police found and arrested two men hiding under a tarpaulin inside Notre Dame with stolen stones from the cathedral hidden in the garments, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

President Emmanuel Macron’s had hoped to complete Notre-Dame’s reparations by the 2024 Olympics, which are to be held in Paris.

caption The logo for the Paris 2024 Olympics. source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

But for now, the Notre-Dame’s fate remains unknown. The coronavirus has put life in France on hold, and the remaining structure is precarious.