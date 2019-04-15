‘A cultural tragedy’: Politicians and public figures react to the massive blaze at Notre-Dame

caption Fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire.

Politicians and public figures around the world are expressing their sympathies.

President Donald Trump, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and European Council President Donald Tusk have all weighed in.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Politicians and public figures around the world are expressing their sympathies amid a massive fire at the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

On Monday evening, the 856-year-old house of worship caught fire, with the blaze quickly tearing through the iconic structure. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but it has already caused devastating damage, with the spire of the cathedral collapsing.

French President Emmanuel Macron has canceled a planned speech to the nation as a result of the fire and tweeted: “Like all our compatriots, I am sad this evening to see this part of all of us burn,” according to a translation from Reuters.

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

President Donald Trump tweeted his reaction and suggested an approach for tackling the blaze: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

Trump later said that “it’s one of the great treasures of the world,” according to CNN’s Abby Phillip. “It might be greater than almost any museum in the world.”

First lady Melania Trump tweeted: “My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, wrote: “This is truly devastating. What a cultural tragedy, not just for Paris and France, but for the world. #NotreDame.”

This is truly devastating. What a cultural tragedy, not just for Paris and France, but for the world. #NotreDame ???? https://t.co/dDp5LwwMxX — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 15, 2019

And European Council President Donald Tusk said, “We are all with Paris today.”

Notre-Dame de Paris est Notre-Dame de toute l’Europe. We are all with Paris today. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 15, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed solidarity. “Heartbreaking scenes of Notre Dame cathedral in flames. London stands in sorrow with Paris today, and in friendship always,” he wrote.

Heartbreaking scenes of Notre Dame cathedral in flames. London stands in sorrow with Paris today, and in friendship always. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 15, 2019

The cathedral had been in the middle of renovations at the time of the fire.