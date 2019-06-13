Notre Dame is preparing to hold its first mass since April’s devastating fire

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will hold its first mass this weekend since the devastating April fire that destroyed parts of the historic monument.

Those taking part in the mass are expected to wear hard hats for their safety.

The mass will be held on the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral’s altar.

The city’s diocese announced this week that the mass, which will be led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, will take place in a “side chapel with a restricted number of people, for obvious security reasons.” The mass will be held on June 16, which is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral’s altar.

The around 20 people who will take part in the mass will be expected to wear hard hats for their safety, according to the Catholic News Agency.

In the wake of the deadly fire, which destroyed the building’s roof and spire, the French government pledged to restore Notre-Dame. While president Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the cathedral within five years in an April address to the country, experts have said that timeline appears to be far too short for the 850-year-old cathedral.

Notre-Dame was originally constructed in the 12th century and known across the world for its impressive Gothic architecture and priceless artifacts. Luckily, several religious relics, including the crown of thorns purportedly worn by Jesus when he was crucified, were saved from the blaze.

The diocese is waiting to hear from French authorities about whether it can re-open the open space in front of the cathedral, according to France 24.