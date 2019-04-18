Notre-Dame rebuilding efforts inspired people to donate $1.9 million to help reconstruct 3 historically black churches that were intentionally burned down in Louisiana

Three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, were intentionally burned down in recent weeks.

A massive fundraising effort for rebuilding the Notre-Dame Cathedral inspired people to donate nearly $2 million to rebuild three historically black churches in Louisiana that were intentionally bur=ned down.

As of Sunday, a GoFundMe for the three churches in St. Landry Parish, north of Lafayette, had raised about $50,000, but by Thursday morning, the funds had skyrocketed to more than than $1.9 million.

The intentionally set fires burned St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26, Greater Union Baptist Church on April 2 and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on April 4, CNN reported.

Authorities arrested Holden Matthews, the 21-year-old son of a local sheriff’s deputy, in connection to the fires.

As more than $1 billion was pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame this week, a viral tweet by journalist Yashar Ali inspired thousands of people, including celebrities and politicians, to donate to the rebuilding effort for the Louisiana churches.

Donors included Seth Meyers, Hillary Clinton, and retired NFL player Benjamin Watson.

“As we hold Paris in our hearts today, let’s also send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday. All the money raised on GoFundMe will be split between the three churches.

Rev. Gerald Toussaint, pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, called the donations a “blessing.”

“It’s going to help our community. What the devil meant for bad, God’s going to turn it into something good,” he told CNN.