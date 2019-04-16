Notre-Dame Cathedral had been crumbling for decades before it caught fire, and funds to restore it were tied down in a uniquely French bureaucratic mess

caption Firefighters douse flames from the burning Notre Dame Cathedral as people look on in Paris, France April 15, 2019. source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Notre-Dame Cathedral needed urgent and extensive restoration work in the years running up to its devastating fire on Monday, experts said.

One said that a disaster like the fire was “bound to happen.” They said the building needed more money than the French state – which owns the church – was willing to provide.

Responsibility for fixing the building was also split between several agencies, which an expert said bloated the process of looking after it.

French officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which engulf ed the cathedral’s roof and destroyed its historic spire.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris had been crumbling for decades before it devastatingly caught fire on Monday, a situation campaigners have long complained about but had little success in changing.

Funding to pay for repairs was delayed by the inefficiencies of the French state and its approach to funding religious buildings, according to critics, who argued for a more comprehensive system of maintenance and restoration.

Experts and heritage campaigners voiced concern about the state of the 12th-century cathedral, with some saying that a disaster like the devastating fire was inevitable.

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.

Jean-Michel Leniaud, president of the scientific council at France’s national Heritage Institute, told Agence France-Presse: “What happened was bound to happen.”

“The lack of real upkeep and daily attention to such a major building is the cause of this catastrophe,” he said.

“This is not about looking for people to blame. The responsibility is collective because this is the most loved monument in the country.”

French firefighters said Tuesday morning that the fire had been extinguished, and that experts were beginning to assess the damage.

Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris, France, April 16, 2019.

The fire engulfed the cathedral’s roof and toppled its 19th-century spire. Despite the damage, much of the building avoided total destruction, and the bell towers and outer walls still stand.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, French prosecutors said Tuesday they believe it was mostly likely an accident, possibly related to restoration work which had been underway since 2017. It is also unclear whether renovation work could have prevented any fire from breaking out, though the effects of a fire would likely be worsened by weakened structures in the cathedral.

In recent years, the French government had pledged up to €40 million ($45 million) for this restoration project over the next decade, The Times of London reported.

The cathedral is the property of the French government, as is every other church in France.

But France’s strict separation of religious and secular life, dating back to the French Revolution, has made it unclear who is responsible for the cathedral’s upkeep.

The situation prevented the government from giving more state money to conservation, Time magazine reported in 2017.

The government owns the cathedral, but under an agreement which obliges the Archdiocese of Paris to maintain it, according to Time.

Citing Marie-Claude Gauvard, a French historian who wrote a book on Notre Dame, The Times of London said that the Paris city council and the French government’s ministry of historic monuments also had a say in the upkeep of Notre Dame.

The result, Gauvard said, was a delay in the works while the agencies worked out between them exactly what should be done and by whom.

The Pieta in Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Carved by Nicolas Coustou in the early 1700's.

In August 2018, Vice News reported that the cathedral needed more than €164 million ($185 million) to address the destructive effects of time, pollution, and millions of visitors, far more than the €40 million then on the table.

Marie-Hélène Didier, the French official in charge of the restoration, seemed sanguine last year about the state of the cathedral.

In a statement reported by The Times of London from 2018, she said: “The cathedral is not going to collapse at all. She is an old lady which has been undergoing the wear of time. We intervene before the disorder creates greater risks.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has now pledged to rebuild the cathedral, and announced an international fundraising campaign that has seen some of France’s billionaires contribute.

“Notre Dame is our history, our literature, part of our psyche, the place of all our great events, our epidemics, our wars, our liberations, the epicentre of our lives … So I solemnly say tonight: we will rebuild it together,” Macron said.