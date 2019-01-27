Novak Djokovic danced to House of Pain song ‘Jump Around’ and sent the press into hysterics after winning a seventh Australian Open title

caption Novak Djokovic cuddles the trophy. source Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the Australian Open men’s final, and quickly got into the party spirit.

Djokovic cuddled the trophy during a photo shoot, danced to hip-hop in front of his fans, and sent the press into hysterics during a post-tournament press conference.

He then delivered a heart-warming monologue, with the trophy, in the winner’s locker room, thanking his fans, his family, and God, for his wild success.

Novak Djokovic obliterated Rafael Nadal in little more than two hours in Sunday’s men’s singles final, winning a record seventh Australian Open title in Melbourne.

With victory, Djokovic won his third successive Grand Slam title, the 15th of his career, and becomes the most successful male athlete in Australian Open history.

For Djokovic, that meant one thing and one thing only – it was time to party.

So the 31-year-old cuddled the Australian Open trophy during a photo-shoot, danced to hip hop in front of his adoring fans, and then sent the press into hysterics during the post-tournament press conference.

Read more: With precision tennis, backhand winners, and superior rally craft, Novak Djokovic defeats old rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final

The carnival atmosphere unfolded when House of Pain’s smash hit single from 1992, “Jump Around,” started playing. And Djokovic couldn’t help but dance a jig. The jig of a champion.

caption Even the Eurosport UK commentator said Djokovic looked like “a happy bunny.” source Twitter / Eurosport UK

Watch Djokovic dance right here:

But the fun did not stop there for Djokovic, as the champion also had time to joke around with journalists at a media event, mimicking the accent of one reporter who talked to him about the wild success he has enjoyed over the years.

Watch Djokovic make the media laugh right here:

Finally, Djokovic delivered his fans a personal message from the winner’s locker-room.

Here it is: