Novak Djokovic asked the crowd to applaud tennis great Maria Sharapova after finding out on the court that she was retiring

caption Novak Djokovic commended Maria Sharapova for being a “great fighter” and “as dedicated as someone can really be in our sport.” source Clive Mason/Getty

After tennis great Maria Sharapova announced her retirement Wednesday, 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic honored the Russian star with an off-the-cuff tribute at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After learning of Sharapova’s announcement during his post-match interview, Djokovic called on the crowd to give the 32-year-old a round of applause for “everything she has done in her career.”

Djokovic later commended Sharapova for being a “great fighter” and “as dedicated as someone can really be in our sport.”

He also said he was “sorry [Sharapova’s career] had to end with an injury.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Five-time Grand Slam Champion and longtime tennis great Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from the sport Wednesday morning.

Big names across the sports world took the time to honor the 32-year-old for her accomplished tennis career, but Novak Djokovic’s off-the-cuff tribute to Sharapova was a bit different from the rest.

caption Maria Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles in her 19-year career. source Getty Images

According to Djokovic himself, the 17-time Grand Slam champion learned of the Russian star’s retirement in real-time during his post-match interview. After admitting that he “just heard the news right now,” Djokovic called on the crowd at the Dubai Tennis Championship match to give Sharapova a round of applause in honor of “everything she has done in her career.”

After the applause died down at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud, Djokovic went on to commend Sharapova for being a “great fighter” and “as dedicated as someone can really be in our sport.”

“It’s truly inspirational to see what mind of a champion she has,” Djokovic added. “She had a fantastic career. She can be proud of herself.”

The Serbian star also said he was “sorry [Sharapova’s career] had to end with an injury” before acknowledging the remarkable tenacity she displayed throughout her 19 years in professional tennis.

“The willpower and the willingness to overcome all the obstacles that she had,” Djokovic began. “Especially in the last five, six years with the injuries and surgeries and trying to fight back and come back to the court on her desired level.”

"She's a great fighter. As dedicated as someone can really be in our sport… She had a fantastic career." @DjokerNole on @MariaSharapova's career and retirement announcement.#MissYouMariapic.twitter.com/j6cL1UOOZm — WTA (@WTA) February 26, 2020

Djokovic finished the day with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in a quick 59-minute match to move on to the quarterfinal round on Thursday. He’s seeking his fifth title at the event.