Here’s who will be onstage for the November Democratic debate hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, what time it’ll start, and how to watch

caption Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg wait onstage before the fourth Democratic U.S. 2020 presidential election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. source REUTERS/Aaron Josefcz

Nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic primary debate, which MSNBC and the Washington Post will co-host on November 20, 2019.

In order to qualify for the November debate, candidates need both 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four DNC-approved national polls or 5% in two approved early-state polls.

The debate will be moderated by NBC correspondent and host Andrea Mitchell, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

The debate will be hosted in the Atlanta, Georgia area (the exact venue hasn’t been announced yet) and will run from 9 PM to 11 PM ET.

Nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic primary debate, which MSNBC and the Washington Post will co-host on November 20, 2019 in Georgia.

While twelve candidates shared a crowded stage in the October 15 debate, fewer candidates are expected to qualify for the next round.

In order to qualify for the November debate, candidates need both 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four DNC-approved national polls or 5% in two approved early-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.

Polls released between September 13 and November 13 – the week before the debate – will count towards qualification.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas satisfied the fundraising requirement and has two qualifying polls, giving him a solid shot of making the stage, though that is not yet guaranteed.

While Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro have the required 165,000 donors, they’ve earned one and zero qualifying polls, respectively, meaning their chances of qualifying for the debate are slim.

The field is now narrowing down, with multiple lower-tier candidates dropping out of the race after failing to meet the debate requirements, running out of money, or both.

Who will be on stage:

Veteran NBC correspondent and host Andrea Mitchell, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker will moderate the debate.

What time the debate will start and how to watch:

The debate will be hosted in the Atlanta, Georgia area (the exact venue hasn’t been announced yet) and will run from 9 PM to 11 PM ET.

In addition to airing live on MSNBC, the debate will be live-streamed on MSNBC.com, washingtonpost.com, and can be viewed all NBC and Washington Post iOS, Android, Roku, Apple, and Chromecast apps.

