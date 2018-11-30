Now Open: Fashion Lingerie Label 6IXTY8IGHT Opens Its Second & Largest Store in Singapore At Bugis Junction

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – November 30, 2018 – International fashion lingerie label 6IXTY8IGHT proudly opened the doors to its second and largest store in Singapore, at Bugis Junction on 24 November 2018 at 12PM, offering the full range of lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, clothing and accessories. This opening comes hot on the heels of the opening of its first boutique at VivoCity a mere four months ago, in July.









This Saturday, 1 December 2018, at 12PM, will also mark the launch of 6IXTY8IGHT’s third store in Singapore at Tampines 1, bringing the brand’s cheeky and girlish lingerie and loungewear pieces to the East.

All local stores mark the first three boutiques for the brand in Southeast Asia. 6IXTY8IGHT’s rapid expansion in Singapore is testament to the overwhelming popularity of the brand’s signature fun, comfy loungewear and lingerie for young women at pocket-friendly prices, designed specifically for the Asian female figure.

At 340m2, the Bugis Junction store is the largest for the brand in Singapore, with the Tampines 1 store following a close second at 270m2. Both retail stores will feature similar interiors, splashed in 6IXTY8IGHT’S signature pink hue that celebrates the spirit of the 6IXTY8IGHT girl: playful, cheeky and cool. Neon signs featuring fun confectionary-themed motifs and tongue-in-cheek quotes such as “We are serious about FUN” and “Sweet as Sugar, Hard as Ice” decorate the walls to create a cheerful and girly shopping ambience. Customers can look forward to the full range of lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, clothing and accessories at both stores, in addition to pockets of eye-catching spaces for that perfect selfie. Bubblegum pink fitting rooms with neon signs and furry seats, and pink Gashapon machines at both locations complete this girly shopping paradise.

KEY COLLECTIONS

Both Bugis Junction and Tampines 1 stores will also highlight three new collections of the season – Fluffy Monster, Velvet, and Foil Lace, as well as 6IXTY8IGHT’s line of classics, Back to Basics.

Fluffy Monster

For those looking for something more cosy, the adorable Fluffy Monster collection features a range of extremely comfortable sleepwear and lingerie pieces that are ideal for a movie night at home. The super soft textures in Fluffy Monster definitely make for the perfect lounge outfits this season!

Velvet

In the Velvet collection, 6IXTY8IGHT spices up its signature bralettes and slip dresses with all-new exciting textures and styles. The incorporation of new silhouettes in sumptuous velvet instantly gives these lingerie pieces an elevated boost, and exudes a mysterious and playful attitude.

The Velvet and Fluffy Monster collections are now in stores.

Foil Lace

Crafted using metallic jersey fabric with a special touch of intricate glitter lace, the Foil Lace collection is absolutely irresistible. Take your pick in playing naughty or nice with this collection, which features a host of feminine bralettes, bras and panties in two inviting colour options: a girlish blush pink or an alluring black.

The Foil Lace collection will launch in stores in December 2018.

Back to Basics

The Back to Basics collection is a tribute to all things playful while keeping comfort key, in an on-trend palette of faded jewel tones. Prints and cheeky slogans bring cheerful personality to soft mélange jersey pyjama sets and sleep dresses. For lingerie, the main focus is on feel-good essentials, seen in the soft wireless and seamless push-up bras. With a myriad of options to wear in and out of the bedroom, comfort dressing has never looked so good.

6IXTY8IGHT Tampines 1 Opening Specials

In celebration of the opening, the first 100 customers in line at 6IXTY8IGHT Tampines 1 on 1 December will receive a gift card of up to S$200* each. Customers who follow @6IXTY8IGHT68 on Instagram will also receive a free pair of panties^. In addition, shoppers at 6IXTY8IGHT Tampines 1 will receive one bra free with every purchase of two bras, in this exclusive opening offer#.

6IXTY8IGHT Stores:

6IXTY8IGHT Bugis Junction 200 Victoria Street, #01-112 Singapore 188021 Opening hours: 10:00AM – 10:00PM, Daily 6IXTY8IGHT VivoCity 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-48/49 Singapore 098585 Opening hours: 10:00AM – 10:00PM, Daily 6IXTY8IGHT Tampines 1 (Open on 1 December 2018) 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-01/02 and #01-53/54 Singapore 529536 Opening hours: 10:00AM – 10:00PM, Daily





About 6IXTY8IGHT:

Founded in 2002, 6IXTY8IGHT is renowned for its fun and inspiring fashion and lingerie for young women. With a playful and fresh attitude towards lingerie, loungewear and ready-to-wear, the brand has become every girl’s favourite shopping destination. 6IXTY8IGHT is now one of the fastest growing fashion brands in Asia, with more than 160 stores across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and counting.

